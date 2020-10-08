Ghaziabad: Today at the Hindon Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary. On this occasion, Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria presented the War Service Medal, Air Force Medal, Vishisht Seva Mandal and Unit Commendation Cards. The Air Force chief praised the air warriors being deployed along the China border, saying, “I want to assure the country that the Indian Air Force will always be ready in all circumstances to protect the sovereignty and interests of our country.”

The Chief of Air Force said, “This year was really unprecedented, Kovid-19 spread rapidly across the world. The response of our country to this was strong. The tenacity and determination of our warriors ensured that the Indian Air Force maintains its full scale operation capability during this time.

What should the Chief of Air Force say in praise of Air Warriors

Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadoria said, “I applaud the Air Warriors for their deployment during the recent deadlock in the northern border. We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, campaign capability and will to deal with our enemy effectively when required.

He also said that the importance of the space sector may increase in the coming years. Low-cost options such as drones need more attention. In the emerging security scenario, strong air force is required to fight in every kind of war zone. Recently, the capability of combating enemies has increased significantly with the Rafale, Chinook and Apache war planes included in the fleet.

Let me tell you, the Indian Air Force was established in 1932 and Air Force Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force. Rafael was the biggest attraction of the Air Force’s fly past on the 88th Foundation Day. The people of India are blooming with pride due to the roar of Rafael in the sky.

read this also-

Hathras case: The four accused of rape wrote a letter to the SP, saying – the victim died due to beating of brother

Corona update: 5.8 million infected in the country, 78 thousand new cases in 24 hours, 971 people died