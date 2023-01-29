Beaten and locked up in her room because she refused to wear a veil and to participate in moments of prayer: a 16-year-old girl told one of her after-school teachers about the abuse her parents allegedly subjected her to in their home in Vicenza.

A complaint was filed for both, Senegalese Muslims. According to reports from the Vicenza newspaperthe young woman was taken to a protected community, while the judge issued a precautionary measure against the father of the alleged victim at the request of the prosecutor: he will not be able to contact her or go near the places she frequents, such as school, the gym or the building in which he now lives.

The 16-year-old also allegedly opposed an arranged marriage with a 30-year-old cousin who lives in Senegal. Her parents would force her to call him every day.

The couple has opposed the accusations claiming that they are a pique on the part of the young woman, who would reproach them for not being sufficiently wealthy to allow her a life like her Italian peers.