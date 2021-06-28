Al-Ain Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Court of First Instance to reject a settlement request submitted by a debtor, due to the creditor’s refusal to accept the proposed plan, and the court ruled to reject the appeal and support the appealed order.

The details of the case refer to the plaintiff applying for a debt settlement to the court, stating that he works as an employee with a salary of 4000 dirhams, supports a family consisting of a wife and two daughters, and does not have any other source of income, and that he owes 203 thousand and 600 dirhams to a person, in addition to the amount of 48 thousand And 56 dirhams in the interest of a bank.

He pointed out that the indebtedness that he is asking for settlement is related to the amount of 203.6 thousand dirhams, in which a judgment was issued against him to pay the amount, and an executive file was opened for it, and given that he was unable to pay the remainder of his debts that had become due since a period of time, the ruling sought to settle the financial procedures and reschedule his debts with all parties The creditor, giving him a period of time to pay his obligations, dividing the amount over a period of time commensurate with his living situation, and stopping all measures taken against him.

The Court of First Instance decided that the student fulfilled the conditions and documents required in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 regarding insolvency, and decided to accept the request to settle the plaintiff’s financial obligations, while the report of the expert assigned by the court stated that the plaintiff owed under a court ruling, and the remaining debt amounted to 138,500 dirhams, and the settlement applicant does not mind paying the remainder of the debt with the value of his salary in full within 30 months at the rate of 4617 dirhams per month

The court decided to suspend the creditor’s right to request execution on the debtor’s money or to request the opening of his insolvency procedures and liquidation of his money, and this suspension continues until the procedures for settling financial obligations are completed, and the expert is assigned to prepare the plan in cooperation with the debtor, and then the expert’s report was received in which he stated that he presented the settlement plan to the creditor He was the only one in this request, and he refused to agree to that plan, so the Court of First Instance issued a decision to end the financial settlement procedures and obligated the applicant to pay the expenses.

This decision was not accepted by the applicant, so he appealed against the wrong decision in the application of the law, as all the legal conditions required for obtaining a financial settlement are met in his request, while the court stated that the creditor alone controls the course and outcome of accepting the draft settlement scheme or not as long as it is he Who owns all the debt that is the subject of the claim, and the court decided to accept the appeal in form, rejected it in substance, confirmed the appealed order, and obligated him to pay fees and expenses.

