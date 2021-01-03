In Germany, the possible rejection of the Nord Stream 2 project was considered “suicide”. This was stated by the deputy of the Bundestag Waldemar Gerdt in an interview with the TV channel “360”.

According to him, “Nord Stream-2” is simply necessary for Germany in the context of the gradual closure of nuclear power plants (NPP) in the country and a huge lack of energy. The parliamentarian said that even after the project is implemented, Germany’s energy needs will not be fully satisfied, and if the project is abandoned, the situation will be even worse. He also called the idea of ​​abandoning the gas pipeline “complete nonsense.”

Earlier, one of the key players left the Nord Stream 2 project. The Norwegian company DNV GL refused to certify the pipeline due to the threat of US sanctions. The company noted that it will stop all activities to check the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system as long as the sanctions remain in place.

Initially, Nord Stream 2 was planned to be completed and commissioned at the end of 2019. However, construction stalled in December last year after the US threatened to sanction pipelayer owners.