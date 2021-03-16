A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah rejected a lawsuit filed by an (Asian) widow, demanding compensation for psychological and moral damages as a result of her husband’s accidental death, despite the issuance of a decision by the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee obliging the defendant insurance company to pay the plaintiff 50 thousand dirhams, according to an insurance contract for Life was her husband recommended that his wife benefit from the amount after his death.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit newspaper that her husband had issued, before his death, a life insurance contract in her favor, so that the insurance policy in cases of accident death would cover 50,000 dirhams, and serious illness cases at a value of 20,000 dirhams.

She explained that she submitted a request to the insurance company to obtain the amount of the insurance policy following the death of her husband, but the company refused to pay the amount, so she resorted to the Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes Committee to obtain the amount, as the committee decided to oblige the company to pay it the amounts confirmed in the insurance policy, but it refused Abide by the committee’s decision.

She added that she decided to seek appropriate compensation for the death of her husband, according to the insurance policy issued in her favor, and Al-Jaber for the psychological and moral damages that she suffered, on the basis that the amount decided by the settlement committee is small, and not commensurate with the damages suffered, especially since she is a mother of three children.

According to the reasons for the court’s ruling, what is proven in the insurance policy is that the deceased entered into a life insurance contract with the insurance company, and the amount due is 50 thousand dirhams, from which his wife benefits in the event of his death.

She pointed out that the wife complained to the insurance company to demand compensation for the death of her husband, and a decision was issued by the Committee for Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes in her favor, as the plaintiff’s appeal against the committee’s decision was not proven, and therefore the decision becomes final and enforceable, and the court concludes with him that the defendant was previously obligated by a decision. Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee to pay the agreed amount.

She indicated that since the contract was the Shari’a of the contracting parties, and that the insurance contract indicated that the agreed amount would benefit the plaintiff in her capacity as the wife of the insured, the plaintiff’s claim to compensation for her moral harm and her claim for other financial amounts exceeds what was agreed upon under the insurance contract. With him, the court shall reject the case and oblige the plaintiff to pay the expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

