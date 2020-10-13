Jean Castex has ruled out the idea of ​​a revaluation of the RSA and the creation of a minimum income for those under 25. For Christophe Robert, “the words of the Prime Minister resonate harshly”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex is to announce measures on Saturday to come to the aid of the most disadvantaged very affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. Matignon is considering making efforts on housing or integration assistance. However, there is no question of increasing social minima, such as the Active Solidarity Income (RSA) or creating a minimum income for people under 25 who are not entitled to it and that many associations are demanding. On Franceinfo Monday, October 12, Christophe Robert, president of the Abbé Pierre Foundation welcomed this refusal with “a lot of worry”, there is currently for him, “holes in social protection” fill.

The Prime Minister’s words resonate harshly because it has been known for a long time that young people who cannot receive help from their families when they have no job, when they are not have no training, end up with zero euros in resources. Christophe Robert, President of the Abbé Pierre Foundation to franceinfo

This refusal does not make sense for the president of the Abbé Pierre Foundation, especially “in the situation we know today”, with the health crisis. “We know that young people are particularly affected by the crisis. It is very surprising!”, he wondered.

Faced with these requests for the creation of a young RSA, the government retorts that it prefers to focus on measures aimed at integrating young people professionally. “This is what we all want and this is what households want, replied Christophe Robert. But the problem is that if we do not have employment solutions during this time, we must live well, survive in the best conditions that we know today. This end of inadmissibility is extremely worrying. “

Christophe Robert also protests against an argument of the executive, according to which such aid would make young people dependent on public aid: “It’s unbearable, çwe’ve been hearing that for ten years. What we see at the Abbé Pierre Foundation are young people who have lost a job or who did not have it when they left their studies. ” The president of the Abbé Pierre Foundation explains that these young people “have a family breakdown and cannot get help from their family.”

When they come to our day care centers, when they are sometimes on the street, we take stock with them to try to accompany them, so that they can take care of themselves, to find accommodation, so that they can find But how do you find a job when you have zero euros in resources? Christophe Robert, President of the Abbé Pierre Foundation to franceinfo

In addition, Christophe Robert fears that many young people, whose families are also affected by the economic crisis linked to the pandemic, will be added to those who are broken up with their families: “But we emerge an ideological argument by saying ‘We, what we want is not to bring them into adult life through assistantship. No, but here we are talking about helping to survive, to live decently “.