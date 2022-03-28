Microsoft has decided to put it up for sale on the Microsoft Store of the Xbox Series X refurbishedprobably for the purpose of trying to thin out some of the very high demand for its next generation console.

In the United States a refurbished Xbox Series X can be purchased for $ 469.99, but only bundled with a digital game priced at as low as $ 27.49 and an Xbox Wireless controller priced at as low as $ 54.99, for a total of $ 551. $ 47. On British Microsoft Store you pay £ 419.99 for the console, while the purchase of a second controller is optional.

Unfortunately in the Microsoft Store Italian there are still no offers on refurbished consoles.

Note that refurbished Xbox Series Xs are certified, meaning Microsoft ensures that all replaced components are genuine from Microsoft and that the console has been updated to the latest version of system software. Also included in the price is the warranty one year, with the option of extending it to three years with the Microsoft Complete formula ($ 49 or £ 39).

Sure, refurbished consoles won’t be able to meet all the demand, but at least they’re a way to get someone a much-desired Xbox Series X.