Although only one out of two Italians is familiar with the concept of circular economy, when faced with the definition of its guiding principles, 82% of citizens recognize its potentially decisive role in environmental protection. This is what emerges from a research conducted by SWG and commissioned by Swappie, a brand that deals with refurbished technology. Compared to the actual ability of reconditioned, recycled and used items to spread as an economic model, however, there are more skeptics than optimists: 23% are convinced that the circular economy model will have a significant diffusion, while three out of five Italians (59%) argue that the circular economy will fail to spread enough to be effective. It is evident how the population recognizes the importance of the circular economy for the development of the country and for a path towards a more sustainable world, but looking at the concrete possibility that this model will be able to take hold, a sense of uncertainty still prevails among Italians . More than half of the interviewees (57%) believe that a new, more sustainable development model based on the circular economy is already a viable path. It is above all women and residents of the north who support this statement.

This positive vision reflects the current situation: according to what emerged from the Report on the Circular Economy in Italy (2022 Edition) of the Circular Economy Network, Italy, together with France, is the country that last year recorded the best performance of circularity: the recycling rate of all waste has reached 68% (against the European average of 35%) and the rate of circular use of matter has reached 21.6% (European average of 12.8%). If the circular economy is a viable model for the protection of the environment and nature, what are the most relevant practices for Italians to implement? Not surprisingly, waste management optimization and the use of renewable sources are in first place, considering the current increases in per capita waste production and energy price increases. The other two crucial practices for a more sustainable world, especially for Millennials, are the reuse of materials and the reuse of existing products with an improvement of the original characteristics.

The circular economy refers to an economic system designed to be able to self-regenerate and which through actions such as reconditioning, reuse and recycling aims to extend the life cycle of materials and products as long as possible, reducing waste and waste to a minimum. For Italians, this model is also applicable in the technology sector: for three out of four respondents, electronic waste can be transformed into resources, have a new life and therefore be re-entered into the market. This optimistic vision is also fueled by the concern for the management of e-waste, widespread above all among the over 40s: for half of them this problem is in fact still underestimated. For over half of Italians, reconditioned is similar to new from the point of view of operation (58%) and among young people this percentage rises to over two thirds. Respondents also acknowledge that the development of the refurbished sector could have a positive impact in limiting electronic waste (87%) and in educating people about a circular economy model (86%). It is positively surprising how this appreciation does not come only from the new generations, digital natives and particularly sensitive to environmental issues. The relationship between technology and the circular economy present in the reconditioned sector is popular with young people and adults.

“The research conducted by SWG tells us that our awareness-raising process must continue, but it was a source of pride to discover that Italians are aware that a circular economy model, even in the technological sector, can benefit the long-term protection of the environment, so much so that, among those who would consider buying a refurbished smartphone, 2 out of 3 Italians identify environmental sustainability as the main advantage of this choice” comments Elena Garbujo, Country Manager Italy of Swappie. And she concludes: “The circular economy and long-term sustainability have always been part of Swappie’s mission, which promotes the enhancement of technology and its recirculation. We are continuing to work to raise people’s awareness of the refurbished world, emphasizing the importance of giving smartphones a second life, both by selling unused ones and by buying refurbished phones.”