The refurbished smartphone market is one of the most prosperous among those that resell second-hand products: in 2024 it will be worth 65 billion in Italy alone, and it is expected that by 2027 sales will increase at a rate of 10.23 percent. And of course, companies respond. To reinforce the idea that the purchase of a refurbished is a completely replacement experience compared to the new one, Swappie presented the new Premium Series: a novelty that expands the range of refurbished iPhones of the company born in Helsinki in 2016 and operational throughout Europe. The Premium Series represents the superior class of refurbished iPhones and adds to the three categories already present (acceptable, very good, excellent). Swappie claims that only 1 of its smartphones falls into the Premium category, i.e. with aesthetic characteristics equal to the sealed one and 100 percent battery capacity.

Swappie’s 52-step refurbishment process, the company claims, ensures peak function and a 78 percent reduction in CO2e emissions compared to a new phone. As for prices, to give a random example, if an excellent grade iPhone 14 Pro with between 80 and 100 percent battery and 128GB of memory costs 1,039 euros on Swappie, the Premium variant is sold for 1,129 euros.