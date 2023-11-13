Young people appear to be the generation most attentive to sustainable purchases, focusing their choices on refurbished devices. Adults aged 45-54 buy for teenagers, consumers between 55 and 64 choose a refurbished smartphone: this is what emerges from the research conducted by SWG on behalf of Swappie, a company specializing in refurbished iPhones. A very interesting scenario emerges from the study, characterized by an important attention to the issue of sustainability and by a perfect balance of men and women who choose refurbished devices. Each generation reveals different consumption trends, demonstrating how purchasing behavior is also influenced by age. According to the data collected, in fact, the youngest, i.e. the age group from 18 to 34 years, but more generally the majority of consumers (35-44 years and 55-64 years), prefer to buy a refurbished smartphone mainly For themselves.

The 45-54 year old group has a strong propensity towards purchasing devices for teenagers. Those over 65, on the other hand, show a considerable percentage of purchases both for themselves and for their partner “Since its inception, Swappie has been committed to giving a second life to devices that would otherwise have been discarded or forgotten in a drawer. Our recent studies show a profound change in the mentality of Italians. Indeed, in an era of global change and environmental urgency, the consumer is continually seeking a balance between sustainability and economic awareness. Our task is to guide, educate and offer excellent products, for a future in which sustainability becomes increasingly important and is essential in any purchasing decision”, commented Elena Garbujo, Country Manager Italy at Swappie.

What concerns consumers when it comes to refurbished devices? According to the data emerging from the research conducted in collaboration with SWG, priorities change based on generations: the age group between 18 and 26 (Gen Z), born and raised in the digital age, has an almost natural bond with technology and their main concern is the performance of the device. On the other hand, those aged between 29 and 43 (Millennials), witnessing the rise and transformation of technology, together with those over 40, place greater importance on certifications and guarantees. Based on the results of the survey conducted, it emerges that over 80% of Italians are aware of sustainability and firmly believe in the importance of small daily gestures, including the decision to replace your phone. The data indicates that 4 out of 5 Italians declare that they replace their smartphone only in case of real need. While only 28% of those under 40 are inclined to replace the device out of fashion, a percentage that drops to 12% among those over 40.