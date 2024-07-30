In Amazon Mexico he Refurbished iPhone 14 128GBwith a Retina 6.1 OLED display with A15 Bionic Chip is priced at $9,799.00 Mexican pesosin addition to the possibility of paying from 3 to 24 months with financing costs. Below, we tell you the features of this high-end smartphone and what the payments would be like if you buy it on credit.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product may change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico..

In a price comparison with other online stores such as Walmart Mexico, this same refurbished 128GB black smartphone is priced at $10,899.00 Mexican pesos, making it cheaper on Amazon Mexico.

Refurbished iPhone 14 128GB for less than $9800 CHEAPER than at Walmart. PHOTO: AMAZON MÉXICO

iPhone 14 Features

⦿ Display: 6.1-inch (diagonal) Super Retina XDR bezel-less OLED

⦿ A15 Bionic chip

⦿ Cameras: 12MP Wide: 26mm, ƒ/1.5 aperture, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels. 12MP Ultra Wide: 13mm

⦿ Facial recognition through the TrueDepth camera

Features of the iPhone 14. PHOTO: AMAZON MÉXICO

How to pay in installments without interest on Amazon Mexico?

The price of this equipment is $9,799.00 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 24 months allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want to pay in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: You would pay $3,472.76 per month, which would be $10,418.30 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: You would pay $1,793.87 per month, which would be $10,763.22 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: You would pay $1,235.11 per month, which would be $11,115.99 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: You would pay $958.99 per month, which would be $11,507.95 Mexican pesos

⦿ 18 months: You would pay $677.22 per month, which would be $12,189.96 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: You would pay $541.55 per month, which would be $12,997.39 Mexican pesos

