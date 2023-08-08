Steam Decks is now also available with some models reconditioned, certified by Valve as fully functional. You can buy them by visiting This Pagehey prices they’re very interesting:

Refurbished 64GB Steam Deck for €339 instead of €419

Refurbished 256GB Steam Deck for €439 instead of €549

Refurbished 512GB Steam Deck for €539 instead of €679

Clearly it is not known what the actual one is availability of refurbished Steam Decks, but we imagine that stocks are rather limited and that means that you have to hurry if you have been thinking about buying the Valve handheld and have been waiting for some opportunity.