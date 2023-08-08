Steam Decks is now also available with some models reconditioned, certified by Valve as fully functional. You can buy them by visiting This Pagehey prices they’re very interesting:
- Refurbished 64GB Steam Deck for €339 instead of €419
- Refurbished 256GB Steam Deck for €439 instead of €549
- Refurbished 512GB Steam Deck for €539 instead of €679
Clearly it is not known what the actual one is availability of refurbished Steam Decks, but we imagine that stocks are rather limited and that means that you have to hurry if you have been thinking about buying the Valve handheld and have been waiting for some opportunity.
A successful idea
Set to surpass 3 million units sold in 2023 for some analysts, Steam Deck has turned out to be asuccessful idea for Valve, as well as the first in a growing series of gaming handhelds.
The game developers themselves have also contributed to this phenomenon, who have certified their titles for Steam Deck by adjusting settings and quality in order to obtain the best possible compromise on this platform.
