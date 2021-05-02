Thomas Ondarra

Last March, Joe Biden announced a great aid program for American families, within the broad economic rescue package to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. One of its keys is the important step it is taking to reduce poverty in households with minors, with disproportionately high rates for one of the richest countries in the world.

It is an extension of the already existing system of reimbursable deductions for children in income tax, with the idea of ​​extending coverage to a much larger number of families. The amount of the aid reaches $ 3,600 a year for each child under the age of six and $ 3,000 for the rest of the minors. Until now, in order to access this aid it was necessary to reach a certain level of declared income, which left out families with such low incomes that they could not request the deduction.

The objective is not only to provide the most vulnerable families with greater economic stability and reduce their poverty, but also to favor greater achievements by minors in the long term. There is solid evidence on how these grants improve the educational results and human capital of the minors who live in these households, together with other positive results in very varied dimensions of well-being, such as physical and mental health or job opportunities and income. throughout life. These grants have a high social return and should be interpreted as an investment.

This innovation in American social policy is not new in the European context. Two thirds of the EU countries have a universal child benefit for families with dependent minors. Its objective is to guarantee the growth of the population by offsetting the costs of upbringing and to reduce the proportion of minors who grow up in situations of poverty, in order to maintain the necessary investment to ensure the future quality of human capital. It is precisely these countries that have the lowest rates of child poverty. In the rest of the EU countries, including Spain, aid to children is based on policies of monetary benefits restricted to families with lower incomes.

There are two features that prevail in the portrait of the social welfare of childhood in Spain. One is that the magnitude of poverty in households with minors is inappropriate for our average income level, which highlights the difficulty in translating economic growth into greater well-being and opportunities for children. Responding to this problem is especially relevant in the current context of the pandemic. The loss of employment and working hours are added to the chronic problems of many families, who already before the pandemic were living in homes with inadequate conditions and bearing high financial burdens, with little capacity to save. To this is added an increasingly segregated school environment, which weighs down the level of education of their children. The data on households without income from the labor force survey show that the effects of the pandemic have been large and more negative in families with minors, in which the incidence of extreme poverty is practically double that of other households.

Second, the absence of a family benefit system similar to that of the higher-income countries within the EU makes Spain the country with the least effect of cash benefits on poverty in households with children. The protection they receive is less than that of the rest of the population, with the aggravating circumstance that it is the lowest in the entire EU. This differential has also been increasing over time.

The minimum vital income (IMV) can be an important instrument in the fight against poverty in households with dependent minors, with supplements for these that are significantly higher than those offered, on average, by the regional minimum income programs. When this policy is established and the management system improves, it will benefit many families below the poverty line, but it is only a first step in reducing the vulnerability of households with minors.

It seems necessary to think of other additional instruments. In Spain, it is the tax deductions per child and not the monetary benefits, as one might think, the policy of aid for children with the greatest economic weight. The minimum for descendants of personal income tax benefited more than seven million taxpayers in the last year, which represents about 4,600 million euros, a figure more than two times higher than the expenditure on family benefits for households with lower incomes. There are, in addition, other tax deductions linked to the family, such as the deduction for working mothers, that of a large family or that of a single-parent family with two children.

Given that the vast majority of households located below the poverty line are exempt from paying this tax, the deductions, as they are not reimbursable, have practically no impact on child poverty. It seems advisable to review its design to also favor families that do not reach the minimum declaration thresholds.

Transforming these tax deductions into reimbursable payments would be an important step forward that would allow the protection of families with minors to be addressed in a coherent manner, and for their financing it would be necessary to find ways that increase the progressivity of the tax system. Doing so would not only mean betting on a more cohesive society, but also expanding the opportunities of those who face the future with fewer resources. Child poverty is not only a violation of the rights of minors, but a major threat to equity and a strong restriction to boost the growth of our future productivity.

Luis Ayala is Professor of Economics at UNED and Olga Cantó She is Professor of Economics at the University of Alcalá.