Refund 730 pensioners 2023, when does it arrive? That’s when you will receive compensation from INPS on your current account

Soon some retirees will receive the refund 730. It will be disbursed directly byInps if too many withholding taxes have been imposed on the subject compared to those due. You have until September to apply and possibly modify it if there are any errors.

Some expenses are in fact deductible, such as those for the family, children’s studies, donations, medical expenses or for the payment of the mortgage and the rent of the house. For workers, the 730 reimbursement is instead paid directly by the employer in the pay slip.

