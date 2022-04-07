Refugees Yulia Batenkova-Bauman lived in a 30-storey house when Russia attacked and the war began: “There was a safe place next to the elevator”

Ukrainian skier Yulia Batenkova-Bauman, 38, has already had time to think that her sports career would end at the Beijing Paralympics. Now he does not want to give up when Ukraine does not give up either.

Ukraine belonging to the ski star of the Paralympic national team Julia Batenkova-Bauman snoozed on a bus on his way to Milan when the Russian invasion war on Ukraine began. Chairman of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee Valeriy Sushkevich called the team coach that the team should return to the Italian camp in two weeks from their trip home.

It was the beginning of Batenkova-Bauman’s long and torturous race to the Beijing Paralympics.

“At the training camp, I didn’t think it could happen. The start of the war felt like a bad dream. It is still hard to believe that this can happen, ”says Batenkova-Bauman, 38 at the Kisakallio Sports College in Lohja.

“There is no way to understand that this will happen in 2022. The Ukrainians were all right and we did not disturb anyone. Now such horrors are being made that it is impossible to understand. ”

Nearly forty Ukrainians, who are athletes of the country’s Paralympic team and their families, have stayed at Kisakallio Sports College. Batenkova-Bauman, who won the Paralympics five times and won fourteen medals at the Paralympics, arrived in Lohja early last week and the rest of the Ukrainians on Friday last week.

Mykola Bauman and Julija Batenkova-Bauman walked in the yard of Lohja Kisakallio Sports College.

Beijing participation in the Paralympics was the contribution of Ukrainian athletes to the struggle for Ukrainian independence. Valeriy Sushkevich said in Beijing that the soldiers had their fight in Ukraine and the Paralympic team in Beijing.

Sushkevich has made Ukraine a paralympic power in the top six of medal statistics at the Paralympics ten times in a row.

Paralympic athletes are respected athletes in Ukraine who, with the help of numerous national training centers and medal bonuses, have had good opportunities to become an athlete.

At the Beijing Paralympics, Ukraine ranked second in the medal table after China with 29 medals. However, Batenkova-Bauman did not win a medal at all in her fifth Paralympics. He puts it at the peak of the war. In biathlon, he finished fifth despite shooting zeros as the only competitor.

“While skiing, I saw pictures and videos of Ukraine in my eyes. My inner voice said that this time I will be without a medal, ”says Batenkova-Bauman, 38.

Batenkova-Bauman was injured in a car accident at the age of eight.

Batenkova-Bauman was injured as a child in a car accident in which his mother and brother died. He was thrown outside the car in an accident, and his right hand was left under the car. Prior to the accident, he had been practicing scaffolding.

It took ten years before he started playing sports again. She later graduated from the sports institute like her husband. After the birth of the child, the family decided to invest in Batenkova-Bauman’s sports career, and the husband was in charge of the home.

At the Sochi Paralympics, Batenkova-Bauman won three silver medals and one bronze medal. At the closing ceremony, he covered his medal in protest of the conquest of Crimea.

“I wanted to show that I can’t celebrate when our home is taken away,” says Batenkova-Bauman, who was born in Simferopol, Crimea.

His grandmother, other relatives and godfather remained in Crimea.

“In Sochi, Russian athletes told me that‘ Crimea is now ours ’. It was like salt on the wounds. ”

Batenkova-Bauman has been able to continue her exercises in good conditions at Lohja Racecourse.

Ukrainians performances in Beijing were hampered by constant concern for loved ones and relatives. Husband of Batenkova-Bauman Mykola Bauman and a 7-year-old daughter Zeata were in Kiev in an area bombed by the Russian army.

“I was in daily contact with my family. It was awful when I could hear the sounds of bombings and planes in the middle of a call. My child was panicking and he started drawing pictures of the bombing. ”

“I couldn’t sleep properly. When I prayed, I didn’t ask for success in sports but for my family to stay alive and for as little as possible people would die. ”

Batenkova-Bauman says that Ukrainians have received a lot of support from athletes from other countries.

“They said‘ our hearts are on your side ’. But no Chinese came to say anything. As if nothing had happened. ”

Paralympics after that he wanted to get home to Kiev with his family as soon as possible. The journey home was not easy, but a day after arriving in Warsaw, Poland, he was in Kiev. Being reunited with the family was “tears, crying, and happiness”.

“There was constant bombing and cannon fire in Kiev. The quiet moments scared me. He thought about what was happening now. ”

With worse luck Batenkova-Bauman would not sit in Lohja telling his story. He was at home near the window as the glasses shattered by the force of the explosion.

He tellshow he noticed people were numb to the bombing.

“I was out queuing at the store when there was an explosion and it became a pressure wave. I was terrified of it, but the other people stood still when they realized that the explosion did not hit. ”

A few days after returning home, a missile strike destroyed the Retroville shopping center in northwest Kiev, just a mile from Batenkova-Bauman’s home. The family lived in a 30-storey house in Kiev. According to Mykola Bauman, only dozens of people remained in the house after the first days of the war.

Julia Batenkova-Bauman’s husband Mykola Bauman looked at the phone while Batenkova-Bayman told about the family’s trip to Finland.

“During the bombing, there was a safe place next to the elevator. During the air alarms, we went to the parking garage. Part sat [asuinkerroksissaan] around the elevator, ”says Bauman.

He moves with his crutches to sit next to his wife. Bauman’s prosthesis is stuck along the way.

“My prosthesis broke down when I had to walk for miles to get bread for the baby. Due to curfews, we had little time to procure basic necessities for the home. There is now a need for prostheses as well, ”he says.

Julia Batenkova-Bauman's family includes a husband Mykola Bauman and a 7-year-old daughter Zlata.

Ukrainians The athletes’ trip to Finland began when the founder of the Finnish Slava Ukraini association Pasi Sipilän A Ukrainian relative saw a speech by the Paralympic Committee, Sushevich, in which he saidthat they have no home to return to.

The Slava Ukrainian Association initiated an initiative for the Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Education and Culture to bring athletes to Finland and began organizing a trip for Paralympic athletes.

For Batenkova-Bauman’s family, the decision to go to Finland was easy, as a biathlete says Finland is like another homeland to him. He has often practiced in Vuokatti.

“Choosing goods for the trip wasn’t hard for me because I’ve traveled all my life because of the races. The most important thing is that we are alive and in a safe place. I am extremely happy and grateful that we got here, ”says Batenkova-Bauman.

“Now we are refugees and we need help. Thank you for receiving it. From the point of view of athletes, one could say that we are completely empty-handed. Help is neededif you can give us that. ”

A support association has been set up to support Ukrainian Paralympic athletes. Kisakallio will accommodate athletes at least during the spring.

In Lohja, refugees have been well received and children are accessing kindergartens and schools. On Tuesday, children and young people took all the joy out of the snowfall and threw snowballs in front of Kisakallio.

Batenkova-Bauman had thought the Beijing Paralympics would be her last race, but now the mind has changed.

“I can’t stop yet. I have to show up for the next race. I will not give up, just as our country and the people will not give up. ”