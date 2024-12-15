Refugees waiting from Spain for news of their missing relatives in Syria: “We don’t know if they are alive or dead”

“I can’t lose hope. I refuse to think that he is dead,” the Syrian refugee, Rana Ahmad Alnaif, repeats over and over again from her home in Castellón. These days she lives glued to the phone waiting to receive any news about the whereabouts of her husband, Wasim Mahmoud Alrumnan, who disappeared in 2012 in Syria when he was intercepted at a checkpoint by regime forces while on his way to his home. I work as a fruit and vegetable delivery man.

Since last Sunday, for the first time, the doors of the prisons that symbolize the oppressive nature of 54 years of rule by Hafez and Bashar Al Assad were opened. The entire world is now looking out to see the inhumane and torture conditions applied in these centers by the forces of the recently overthrown Al Assad family regime, denounced for years by the Syrian population, human rights defenders and relatives of the disappeared. According to data of the last report by the NGO Syrian Network for Human Rightsat least 136,614 people (among them 8,504 women and 3,698 boys and girls) were victims of arbitrary arrests by government forces, from 2011 to August of this year, and are missing.

Also for the first time, in the middle of that darkness, hope appears for thousands of families searching for their missing loved ones, some even since the 80s. But, as the days go by, that flash of hope and euphoria, experienced During the first days of this new era in the Arab country, it is overshadowed by uncertainty, chaos and the lack of protocols to obtain information and protection about the missing and survivors.

From the platform Families for Freedom Syrialed by Syrian women with missing relatives, have released a statement through its social networks in which they urge international organizations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Syrian Crescent and the new authorities in Damascus to “take immediate measures” to “address the chaos, negligence and errors” that are being committed in the opening of prisons and the release of prisoners. They demand, among other demands, an official record of the names of the lifeless bodies that have been found, as well as those released, and to guarantee their safety, their rights, and medical and psychological care, especially for women and children.

““I can’t believe my husband is dead.”

“In these years we have looked everywhere and we have found nothing. Only in 2014, I got the news that they said he was dead,” laments Rana. “But I don’t believe it. I don’t believe that my husband is dead, I haven’t seen anything to prove it,” she testifies. And secrecy was part of the modus operandi of the Syrian regime, which, on specific occasions, published lists of deaths in government prison custody or the officials themselves verbally confirmed the death of detainees to their families. However, the affected families could not really know if they were alive or dead, because they neither received their bodies nor knew the circumstances of their death, much less could they bury them. “All of this is necessary so that justice can be done,” Syrian lawyer Noura Ghazi tells elDiario.es.

“My mother hasn’t slept for days, she just cries and spends hours searching on Facebook and the news for any evidence or photo in which my father appears,” explains Nada, 16, daughter of Rana Ahmad and Wasim Mahmoud.





Added to this anguish is the helplessness of living in exile and not being able to join the search through the country’s prisons that thousands of relatives of the disappeared have undertaken in recent days in search of their loved ones or some minimal clue that will allow them know where they are, if they are still alive or dead. “My father and mother’s brothers have gone to Sednaya and other prisons, but they have not found anything,” says the teenager, referring to the famous prison on the outskirts of Damascus and known as “the human slaughterhouse,” according to a Amnesty International report 2017, in which the NGO collected the cases of 65 survivors, who described the terrible abuses, hangings and torture that were committed there.

The young Nada, who accompanies her mother with a lot of love and respect in this kind of grief that does not come, recognizes that her mind is open to all possible scenarios. “It’s weird, you know? Because sometimes I think that, if my father turned up alive, what would my reaction be, what would I do, would I go hug him?” he wonders out loud. “I have almost no memories of him, but I keep him in mind because my mother tells me a lot about him and I like to listen to her, but my little sister never even got to know him, my mother was pregnant when she disappeared,” he laments.

“We don’t know anything about any of them.”

Wasim Al Naser also lives these days glued to the phone waiting from Madrid for news of his loved ones who, since December 8, have been traveling the country in search of their missing relatives. In the case of this Palestinian family sheltered in the Syrian city of Daraa (south), they are looking for their cousins ​​Ahmad, Ramzi, Anas, Hamada and Wisam, imprisoned and disappeared in 2012, 2013 and 2018.

“Ahmad was the youngest, only 16 years old and studying in Damascus when he was detained during a routine checkpoint by regime forces in Yarmouk. [el campamento de refugiados palestinos cerca de la capital]”Wasim recalls. “We don’t know anything about any of them, we don’t know if they are alive or dead, or where they could be. We only suspect that Hamada is dead because we believe we have recognized him among the photos in the ‘Caesar file,’” he explains.

“Right now we are experiencing a mix of emotions that is very difficult to explain. We live with fear, hope, sadness. In addition, there is a lot of contradictory information on social media about what is being found in some prisons that have been opened. The first images that we received gave us hope, because we saw the survivors, but surviving places like Sednaya is a miracle, because they are authentic extermination camps and the more the days go by, it seems to become clearer that those who still do not appear are dead,” laments Al Naser. “From afar I experience all this with great helplessness, it is difficult to express it in words,” laments this Palestinian-Syrian who arrived in Spain in 2014 in search of refuge.

Last Tuesday, December 10, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, Hanaa Abed al Kafki received news from her family from Syria, confirming what everyone feared. “My nephew Nauras Rabe is among the dead found, he was only 14 years old when they took him away in 2012,” denounces this woman who is a refugee in Lugo, along with her husband and children. “But I still have many more relatives about whom we know nothing, like my uncle Abdul Qader Al Shater, who disappeared in 2012,” he says.

Hanna never leaves her mobile phone behind or loses sight of any updates in social media groups where relatives of missing people organize by sharing information about their loved ones, in order to find them or gather clues about their whereabouts. “On the one hand, it makes us very happy that this horror is over, but, on the other hand, we are living these days with great helplessness,” by not being present in that physical search that other relatives are doing in Syria.

Her husband, Abdel Hakim Sharif Al Suleiman, joins the conversation. “In 2011 I was in one of the peaceful demonstrations that we held those days to ask for the freedom of the people, when they arrested me and took me to a police station in the mujarabat [los servicios de Inteligencia] in Homs. Thank God, I only spent two weeks in there, but, like everyone else, I suffered all kinds of torture: they put cigarettes out on our bodies, they beat us, they insulted us, they gave us electric shocks. They broke my bones…” recalls Abdel Hakim. “This was the most basic thing they could do to you, in other places the torture was worse,” he says.

From that traumatic experience it carries visible consequences such as a physical disability and other more invisible ones, such as some nightmares that these days reappear and are intertwined with the celebration of the end of an era full of repression and violations of human rights. At the same time, uncertainty regarding the country’s new direction permeates the Syrian population in exile.

“Although we have hope for a better future, we Syrians know that we are not going to have it easy. Israel is bombing Syria every day and we are a threat to other countries like the United Arab Emirates because we want a democratic Syria. We want peace, stability and a democratic transition,” concludes Al Naser.