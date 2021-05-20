Refugees The number of internally displaced persons in the world rose to record levels

The corona epidemic closed borders, but wars and natural disasters continued as before.

In all At the end of last year, 55 million people were living as so-called internally displaced persons in their own countries. The figure is a statistical record and nearly ten million more people than a year earlier.

The data come from a joint study by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), which monitors internally displaced persons. The news agency AFP reports this.

“It is shocking that someone was forced to flee their home country every second last year,” NRC Director Jan Egeland commented.

Clearance according to the corona epidemic has closed borders, but so natural disasters, wars and violence and its threat have continued at the same pace. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there were 26 million refugees crossing the border worldwide in the middle of last year, less than half the number of those fleeing their own countries.

Short-termism is typical of internally displaced persons. Last year, a total of 40.5 million people were forced to flee their homes, but many returned home during the year.

Natural disasters are a typical cause of internally displaced persons. According to the report, devastating hurricanes, floods and monsoon rains severely devastated Asia-Pacific last year. Millions left their homes in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa due to exceptional heavy rains.

Of the 40.5 million people displaced internally last year, ten million fled war or terror. The report cites Ethiopia as one of the worst nests of violence in last year,

At the same time, the escape from old conflict zones such as Syria, Afghanistan and the Congo continued. However, the wars of the years are causing more cross-border and long-lasting refugees.

