Refugees Tens of thousands fled a huge fire at a refugee camp in Bangladesh

Thousands of simple dwellings were destroyed in a fire that spread to four different camps.

Large the fire spread to a Rohingya refugee camp fleeing Myanmar in Bangladesh and forced at least 50,000 people to flee, officials and aid workers said. At least seven people are feared dead.

There are nearly a million people in the camps in southeastern Bangladesh who belong to the persecuted Rohingya people of Myanmar, who are mostly Muslims. Many of them escaped army attacks in 2017 and now live in cramped refugee camps.

There are 34 refugee camps in the area. The fire that has now spread is the third in these camps in four days. Authorities say the latest fire appears to have broken out on Monday in one of the camps and spread to three other camps.

Fire was brought under control at midnight. According to Refugees International, at least 50,000 people fled when thousands of huts built of bamboo and tarpaulins were destroyed by fire.

This was the biggest fire in camps in the area since large numbers of Rohingya refugees began arriving in Bangladesh in August 2017, a Bangladeshi government spokesman said. Shamsud Douza news agency for AFP. According to him, about 1,500 to 2,000 dwellings were destroyed.