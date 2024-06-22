Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 18:30

Lebanese Farah Al Najjar has been in Brazil for 3 years; Venezuelan Alejandro Echezuria, 7 years ago; and, Congolese Alfred Camara has lived in the country for 8 years. The three had to leave their countries of origin, whether due to wars, social and economic conflicts or the most varied forms of human rights violations, and seek refuge in Brazil. Little by little, they build a new life, but they say that the journey is not easy.

Before coming to Brazil, Camara lived in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa. The country experiences constant conflicts. It was to escape the war that Camara arrived in Brazil, where he found refuge. He took cocktail courses and worked at a restaurant in Leblon, an upscale neighborhood in Rio’s south zone, but ended up being fired during the pandemic. Today he has his own stall, where he sells drinks Salt Rocka place of historical and cultural importance in the center of Rio.

Related news:

“I’m still fighting today. You know, the street vendor’s life is what it is. Sometimes the Municipal Guard arrives. It’s really difficult, it’s difficult,” he says. He dreams of opening his own company, but not just for himself, for the other refugees fighting for a space in a new country.

“My dream, what I want one day, God willing, is to open a company to help refugees arrive in Brazil.”

Camara transferred, this weekend, the tent from Pedra do Sal to Rio Refugia 2024. The event is in its ninth edition and marks the World Refugee Day, June 20th. The fair held at Sesc Tijuca, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, brings together gastronomy, cultural workshops, fashion, crafts and activities for children. There are 27 stalls with representatives from 12 countries.

Next to Ngolonisadrinks, in Camara, is the Comida Chévere stall, in Echezuria. “We sell a typical Venezuelan food, called arepa, made with pre-cooked corn flour”, explains the Venezuelan, who came to Brazil 7 years ago with two children, one aged 7 and the other aged 10 and with the wife, at the time, eight months pregnant with the couple’s third daughter.

“Actually, it wasn’t a choice, because when we flee Venezuela, or when anyone flees a country, we have no choice, we go where we have to go. So, it wasn’t a choice, so I’m going there. We arrived here by parachute and we stayed”, says Echezuria.

Displaced

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 120 million of people around the world are forcibly displaced from their homes due to persecution, conflict, violence and rights violations. This means that if all these people currently lived in the same territory, they would form the 12th most populous country in the world. According to UNHCR, this number has been growing, and is more than double what it was ten years ago, in 2014, when there were 59 million people living in this condition.

As one of the millions of refugees in the world, Echezuria dreams of settling down and achieving a quality of life. “Regarding the plans, we have our venture, which is Comida Chévere. It’s about growing with the business, trying to open a restaurant, a store. We are now a micro-entrepreneur, we work at fairs, at events, but the future is to grow, have a physical store, be a little more structured,” she says.

Of the three, Al Najjar has been in Brazil for the shortest time, 3 years. At the time, she was married, but ended up separating and today struggles to live alone with her 3-year-old daughter, who was born on Brazilian soil. “I’m trying to adapt, because I’m alone, I have no family, I have no support,” she says. She says she found support in organizations like Caritas. Also because of the organization, today she teaches English classes.

At the fair, she shows visitors Arabic calligraphy. “In reality, it is good to show our culture to people because, normally, they only know the negative part of our culture. And especially Lebanese culture, it is a mix of cultures, as it is close to Europe, Asia and Africa. I think it’s at the center of the world. It’s a mix, people speak Arabic, English, French, all together. I would like people to know the beautiful side of our culture, which is made of love and generosity,” she says.

For her daughter, she makes a point of teaching Lebanese cuisine and also raising her the way her parents raised her, treating people well and valuing education. Al Najjar has a master’s degree and says she has always studied hard. The teacher also says that it is not just her who teaches her daughter, but that she also learns a lot from the child. “She loves dancing and has this personality that I think is very Brazilian, she loves people. I was shyer, but now I’ve changed a lot because of her. She teaches me a lot.”

Refugia River

Exchanges are the ultimate objective of the fair, according to the organization. “It’s a place where we try to provide a meeting between people, between stories, between cultures, so that we can learn a little more about the culture of refugees and understand how we benefit when we welcome these people” , says the coordinator of the Caritas Refugee Assistance Program (Peers), Aline Thuller.

“We always tend to think that Brazil is helping refugees. In fact, we fulfill a humanitarian commitment that was made by the country and when we receive these people, we win”, he adds.

“When we talk about refuge, we often want to know what motivated us to leave, what the arrival was like, what suffering there was. They are people who are living, building their lives, doing very cool, very dynamic things, bringing and moving the economy and culture of the city”, says the pedagogical director of Abraço Cultural, Cacau Vieira. “They are people from different parts of the world, with their talents and their cultures, which makes the environment more dynamic. More importantly, I think it is a date, then, for us to talk about human dignity, about the most fundamental rights”, adds Sesc social projects analyst, Daniel Moura.

Rio Refugia 2024 is held every year by Abraço Cultural, PARES Cáritas RJ, Feira Chega Junto and Sesc RJ, with the support of UNHCR. The event takes place on Saturday (22) and Sunday (23), between 11am and 6pm, at Sesc Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.