Today is World Refugee Day, an annual event created by the United Nations to recognize the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of people forced to flee around the world due to wars, violence, persecution and violations of human rights. For the occasion, UNHCR launches the solidarity campaign #WithRefugees, for a world where all refugees are welcome because refugees need everyone’s support, at all stages of their lives. Even during the study and training period.

The Roma Tre University has joined the “University Corridors for Refugees” program, a project promoted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to allow refugee students to reach Italy with a dignified and safe entry path and to continue their studies. “We know that access to education is a fundamental human right. Yet – recalls Marco Catarci, Vice-Rector of the University for relations with educational institutions, third sector and voluntary organizations – according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, only 68% of refugee minors in the world attend school primary and 34% secondary school. In the case of tertiary education, the percentage is reduced to 5%”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports that since the project was founded in 2019, 38 Italian universities have joined the initiative, allowing 142 refugee students to continue their studies in Italy.

The program offers refugee students the opportunity to arrive in Italy safely to continue their studies and rebuild their future, aspiring to a profession in line with their potential and desires. Students in possession of a three-year degree degree submit an application to a call for applications in their country of residence which offers a scholarship for attending a master’s degree course, accommodation and other forms of support. In the 2024/2025 academic year, 39 Italian universities will welcome 67 refugees from Kenya, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Roma Tre University received 43 applications this year. For the distribution of refugees among the various Italian universities, there are two grants available in Roma Tre. The two selected students come from Zambia and Uganda.

The scholarship is awarded to universities that exempt students from taxes and contributions and offer all available services, including accommodation through agreements with regional bodies for the right to study.

In addition to scholarships, the project offers, through a wide network of local partners, the necessary support to successfully complete the two-year master’s degree program and to integrate effectively into university life.

“Through these “university corridors” – comments the Rector of Roma Tre, Massimiliano Fiorucci – refugees can arrive in Italy in a regular and safe manner, continuing their studies in the Master’s Degree course and contributing to the academic and cultural life of our country. There are 120 million people forced to flee their country worldwide. As Rector, I believe that university education is a right and a powerful tool for inclusion. Universities are communities open to all those seeking knowledge, regardless of their origin. The university corridors program is a significant example of this natural international and intercultural dimension of the University”.

Fiorucci concludes: “The university plays a crucial role in the development of tomorrow’s society, acting as an incubator for innovative ideas. The university is the place of research and innovation. Discovering solutions to complex problems requires the construction of spaces where international cooperation and the intercultural dimension are cultivated. Roma Tre is a laboratory for building a sustainable, inclusive and peaceful future.”

International welcome and inclusion activities are a characteristic of Roma Tre. In 2021, the University defined an initial financing project for 10 scholarships intended for Afghan students following the events of August of the same year which led to the resumption of power by the Taliban, and expanded with 11 additional scholarships in April 2022, for a total of 21 grants. In addition to the scholarship worth 12,000 euros, students benefit from total exemption from taxes and contributions until they obtain the qualification. There were 19 registered students.

Starting from the 2021/2022 academic year, Roma Tre provides total exemption from taxes and contributions to foreign citizens who have been recognized as holders of international protection pursuant to the Geneva Convention. Furthermore, the Legal Clinic of Immigration and Citizenship Law was activated (at the Department of Law): the first legal clinic ever to provide a service open to the public within the premises of the University itself starting from the year Academic 2011/2012, a front office (or legal desk) – active all year round – in which students offer a rights orientation service to migrants and asylum seekers, under the supervision of two lawyers expert in immigration law.