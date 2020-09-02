The authorities want to understand with whom the person concerned had contact. This will be difficult given the catastrophic living conditions in the camp.

BERLIN taz | The first case of Covid-19 has been found in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. According to local media, the infected person is a 40-year-old man from Somalia. He had already been recognized as a refugee and was allowed to leave the island. On July 17th he went to Athens. But there he had to live on the street and therefore returned to Lesbos on August 28th.

On Tuesday evening he was admitted to the local hospital with a fever. There the lung disease was diagnosed. It is unclear whether he was infected in Athens or in the camp. The authorities are trying to find out who he was in contact with in Moria.

That should be difficult. Because in the camp, which is designed for 3,000 people, around 16,000 people are currently housed under catastrophic circumstances. They stand in lines for several hours a day for food, water and going to the toilet. Distance and hygiene measures are not to be observed in the warehouse. Health care is reduced to a minimum.

After the case became known on Wednesday, the ministries for disaster control, health, and immigration and asylum decided to impose a complete quarantine on the camp in Moria by September 15. After a fever measurement, only security personnel are allowed to enter the camp. How the supply of the residents can be guaranteed under these circumstances is unclear.

Evacuation of the camps has been called for for months

Aid organizations had been warning of an outbreak of the disease in the camp for months and urgently called for the inmates to be evacuated. The Greek authorities had already imposed a curfew in March, which has been repeatedly extended – until today. Only 120 people per day were allowed to leave the camp with special permission, for example for urgent doctor visits.

At the end of July, the Greek authorities closed an isolation center for suspected Covid-19 patients next to the camp in Moria. MSF opened the facility with other medical organizations on the island and with the support of the authorities and the local hospital on May 6th. In July, the authorities imposed penalties for operating the center for alleged violations of the city planning ordinance.

The situation on the island is now likely to get worse because Lesbos had a major Covid 19 problem even without the case from Moria. Since the beginning of August, the authorities on the island with a good 80,000 inhabitants have registered a sharp increase in corona infections: 106 people were infected by the beginning of September. Around two dozen corona patients are treated in the island hospital. Six people have died of Corona on Lesbos, four of them since the beginning of August. The island lives largely from tourism, which is responsible for part of the local infection process.

In mid-August, the first corona case in a refugee camp on the Aegean Islands became known. A 35-year-old man from Camp Vial on the island of Chios was infected. He was isolated in the island hospital. The further spread could thus be stopped.

Health infrastructure already at its limit

“For months, the warnings from self-organizations, medical staff and local aid organizations were ignored,” says Ramona Lenz from the aid organization medico international. “If other people are infected or have already been infected and are not adequately cared for, it is a catastrophe that could have been avoided.”

With over 100 cases among the island’s residents and a limited number of intensive care beds, the local health infrastructure is already at the limit. If the virus continues to spread on the island, adequate medical care can no longer be ensured for those affected.

Medico international calls for the immediate evacuation of the elderly, sick and wounded from the camp as well as the improvement of the infrastructure in Moria so that everyone who has to stay there for the time being can protect themselves from the virus. In the long term, such mass shelters, which violate basic human rights, must be dismantled.

In view of the inaction of the authorities, the Moria Corona Awareness Team, supported by medico international, a self-organization of refugees, took corona prevention in the camp into their own hands in March. For a long time, the organization was able to counteract an outbreak of the virus. However, since nothing changed in the desolate living conditions, they were only left with the repeated warning of the serious consequences of the spread of the corona virus in the camp.