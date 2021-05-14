European seas are still swallowing thousands of Arab and African refugees in their choppy waves, and their situation has become like that which is “used from the frying pan with fire”, fleeing poverty and unemployment in their countries and from being killed at the hands of mercenaries and cross-border militias who have violated their lands, torn them up, tore them apart, and demolished Their homes, killed their children, and displaced their families. With regard to the migration of refugees fleeing poverty and death and the hell of wars in their countries, the matter has reached the level of unprecedented tragedy and strangeness. Otherwise, is it reasonable that countries expel their citizens and abandon them in these shocking images ?! The international community did not interact with the refugee tragedy, did not put it in its humanitarian frameworks effectively, quickly and seriously, as it should be, and did not provide the needs required to save millions of displaced people and refugees to protect them from injustice, violence, oppression, displacement, exclusion, torture, killing and the threat of liquidation .. Therefore you find them throwing themselves in the seas, forests and on wires. The thorny paths through the rugged paths of departure and forced escape, and thousands of them are swallowed up by the waves of the sea, in the most tragic scene since the Second World War. This is in addition to the refugees in the makeshift camps, which face a chronic shortage of their needs, exacerbated by the Corona pandemic, which has disrupted the arrival of medical and food aid. If we dig deeper into this human tragedy, we will find complex disasters, complex with complex parties and directions, not to mention the great complexity that characterizes them. They are the result of irresponsible decisions that do not respect human rights and are not concerned with providing the conditions required for the life of the individual inside his homeland .. It is also a social problem par excellence, as the factors of poverty, disease, hunger and illiteracy are fundamental factors contributing to it, especially in countries that suffer economic, financial and political crises of various kinds. Which contributed to the export of millions of refugees and thousands of displaced people and people fleeing for various internal reasons, including political, sectarian, sectarian and ethnic groups. In fact, the sectarian conflict that plagued some Arab countries in recent years was exported to them from certain regional countries, resulting in fighting within societies that had been coexistent and harmonious among themselves before what was known as the “Arab Spring” which demolished people’s homes, dismantled states, scattered their resources, and tore apart their resources. Her national identity: What many countries have witnessed have resulted in harsh and unfavorable conditions for a decent human life in its minimum conditions, which results in a reaction to the country on the part of its people, whose only concern is to search for outlets to escape in pursuit of a better, safer and quieter life. Although the problem of immigrants is not recent, as European coasts witnessed many waves of deserters before the outbreak of the “Arab Spring”, their exacerbation in this tragic way is linked to the dramatic events in the Arab region during the past years, which allowed foreign countries to put forward agendas that may be far from The true interests of the Arab people, and that is why some Arab societies migrated to escape the hell of death, conflicts and sectarian confrontations. Many became bait for European fish and a valuable catch for pirates and war merchants. What is painful is that most of the immigrants are young, educated, degree-holders and experienced. The role of human traffickers and war contractors in these migrations and their pursuit of profit at the expense of the poor fugitives who are stranded are not hidden, becoming prey to the tusks of the global mafias that trade in people and suck their blood, before leaving them to the sea to swallow them and the “blue shark” to devour them! * Saudi writer