About 50,000 Uighurs have fled to Turkey from China. Now many must fear the ratification of an extradition treaty.

ISTANBUL taz | It is a small group of people who are standing with their signs in front of the driveway to the Chinese Consulate General in Istanbul. Most of the signs of the 30 or so demonstrators show photos of family members who are being held in camps in China. It is Uighurs who are worried about their relatives. The consulate is located in the very north of Istanbul, in a posh suburb on the Bosphorus, and is largely cordoned off.

Even if the Turkish media has so far paid little attention to the demonstrators – the Uighur problem is politically explosive in Turkey. Ethnically, the Uighurs belong to the Turkic-speaking part of Central Asia. They are a minority in China and many of them are devout Muslims. They live on the western border of China with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese leadership sees them as a source of uncertainty. She has used the actions of some violent separatists as an excuse to intern hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs in labor and re-education camps.

“So far, Turkey has been a safe haven for us,” says Burhan Uluyol, a 50-year-old professor and spokesman for the Uyghur group in front of the consulate in Istanbul. “We are very grateful to the Turkish government.” In fact, especially for Turkish Islamists and nationalists, the Uyghurs are in need of protection, who, in their opinion, belong “to us” and deserve all support. It has long been grumbling in these circles because the Turkish president is silent on the reports of the massive oppression of the Uyghurs. The otherwise eloquent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has so far avoided any public criticism of the camps where up to a million Uyghurs are being held.

If it goes to China, silence will soon turn into active support for the repression against the Uyghurs. China wants the extradition of a number of activists who have found refuge in Turkey. “We are all probably also on their extradition list,” says Burhan Uluyol, pointing to the group of demonstrators. “But we firmly assume that Turkey will not extradite any Uyghurs to China. The Turkish people would not allow that. “

China has increased its pressure

In fact, Erdoğan is faced with an enormous dilemma. A good three years ago, with massive economic pressure, China achieved an extradition agreement between the two countries. However, Turkey put this agreement on hold for the time being. The most prominent Uighur leader in Turkey, Abdülkadir Yapcan, has been charged with supporting terrorist activities, but the trial has so far fizzled out. He was certainly not extradited.

But the situation is changing. China has increased its pressure and now the ratification of the extradition agreement is suddenly on the agenda of the Turkish parliament. The Foreign Affairs Committee is currently negotiating this.

“They are blackmailing Turkey with the vaccine,” Burhan Uluyol is convinced. In fact, the Turkish government is expecting by far the largest amount of vaccine against Covid-19 from China. The Sinovac vaccine was and is being tested in Turkey and is intended to form the backbone for the Turkish vaccination campaign.

There is fear in the Uyghur community. Although they trusted the Turkish government, as Medine Nazimi says, which has also been demonstrating for days in front of the Chinese consulate for the release of their sister. About 50,000 Uighurs have fled to Turkey from China. A good half of them now have Turkish citizenship and therefore nothing to fear. Many others have long-term residence permits, but there are also quite a few who “have no papers yet,” said Burhan Uluyol. “Many of them are afraid and want to leave Turkey for Europe.”

Medine Nazimi is actually convinced that Turkey will not extradite Uyghurs to China. “Otherwise we’ll all go to Ankara and make a big protest there,” says Burhan Uluyol. “The Turkish people will prevent extradition of Uyghurs.”