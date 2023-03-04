In the Bundestag, the AfD is raising a debate about the accommodation of refugees, based on the hostilities in Lörrach. The city council there opposes hate and intolerance, but the AfD votes against it.

Dhe debate about the accommodation of refugees in Lörrach has reached the Bundestag. In a current hour requested by the AfD, MPs discussed on Friday afternoon what the case says about German refugee policy and the problems in the housing market. AfD politician Sebastian Münzenmaier said the case was symptomatic of the federal government’s “migration mania”. They prefer foreigners to Germans. Münzenmaier assumed that this was intended to “exchange our population”.

MEPs from all other factions disagreed. Takis Mehmet Ali (SPD), to whose constituency Lörrach belongs, accused the AfD of using the case to polemicize against refugees. He admitted that the much-cited letter of termination, in which 40 German social tenants had been given notice in favor of refugees, had been worded insensitively. But in terms of content, the project was “regulated in a socially responsible manner” from the outset. The CDU parliamentarian Lars Rohwer agreed and pointed out the poor condition of said apartments. However, he called for more social housing and accused the federal government of fueling social hatred with its inaction in this area.