What happens when the refugees on the islands receive their asylum notice? They come to the mainland. It doesn’t necessarily improve their lives.

ATHENS taz | It is noisy on Athens’s Viktoriaplatz, a popular meeting place for refugees in the city center of the Greek capital. 13-year-old Parissa is sitting on a gray wool blanket with her five younger siblings. While her little brother pushes a toy airplane back and forth, her mother, 32-year-old Rasia, sweeps away the dirt around the blanket on which her children are sitting with a straw broom. “We were previously in the camp on the island of Kos,” says the young girl in English.

The family lived there for a year and a half, in a living container. But with the positive asylum decision, they were told that they now have to leave the camp and go to Athens, says Parissa. “We have no apartment and no money. Where should we go? “

More and more refugees are gathering together, wanting to tell their story in the hope that this will help them – young mothers with babies in their arms, another points to their disabled toddler in a stroller. “I was in Moria on Lesbos for nine months,” says 24-year-old Fariba, a young woman with a brightly colored headscarf. She too now has her positive asylum decision in her pocket. “I had to come to Athens with the asylum decision. I live here on the street, on Viktoriaplatz, together with my younger brother. It’s so difficult for me! “

The refugees themselves are to blame for their miserable situation, an older Greek interrupts the conversation. There is a program for recognized refugees, but the people are simply too lazy to apply for help. As a resident, he no longer wants to accept the situation on Viktoriaplatz.

Viktoriaplatz is regularly cleared by the police. The refugees are taken to camps around Athens in police buses – a temporary solution. And the next day the next recognized refugees are on the square, freshly arrived from the islands.

Recognized refugees have to leave the islands quickly

The reason: Mitsotaki’s conservative Greek government has been forcing recognized refugees for several months to leave the camps on the islands within thirty days of their positive asylum decision. Previously, the law provided for a six-month period, but many people have lived in the camps years after receiving their asylum notice due to the lack of an alternative.

The Greek migration and asylum minister Notis Mitarakis sees the accelerated departure of the refugees from the camps as an opportunity to relieve the overcrowded camps. Once they are recognized as refugees, they would have access to all state aid that is also provided for needy Greeks, says Mitarakis, such as the statutory minimum income or housing benefit. In addition, there is a targeted integration program called Helios for refugees – financed by the EU, with integration courses, help with finding work and a rent subsidy.

The International Organization for Migration helps with the implementation of the aid program and provides rather sobering facts, especially with regard to the help most urgently needed for most refugees, the rent subsidy: Currently, he would receive 1,540 households, mostly single households or families with one or two children . Mitarakis speaks of 17,000 recognized refugees who left the islands in the first half of 2020 alone.

“We were told we had to show a rental agreement, then we would get the money from Helios,” says 13-year-old Parissa from Viktoriaplatz. “But nobody wants to give us an apartment.” Her mother nods: “We’re just too many people: Six children, my husband and me. Who wants to give their apartment to such a large family? “

The refugees hardly get any state aid

The refugees hardly get any state aid for the needy, such as the statutory minimum income: “There are bureaucratic hurdles,” says Stella Nanou, spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Athens. “For example, you have to show a tax number, but the responsible tax office refuses to issue one to the refugees or they cannot open a bank account, although that would be a prerequisite for receiving the aid. In theory, they have the same access to these aids as the Greeks, but not in practice. “

The refugees on Viktoriaplatz also notice this. Initially happy to have received a positive asylum decision, they are now looking into an uncertain future. “I don’t want my decision! I really don’t want him! ”Says, for example, the 24-year-old Fariba, who now had to leave Lesbos as a recognized refugee. “I thought I was free now. But I am faced with nothing again! “