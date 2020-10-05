After nine years in a row of continuous increase in the number of refugees hosted by Germany, the trend has been reversed for the first time since 2011, according to data from the federal Ministry of the Interior revealed by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper. A total of 1.77 million people who fled their countries of origin with different residence status were hosted in Germany this summer, 62,000 fewer than at the end of 2019. As recognized refugees, 1.3 million are hosted in this country. people, about 50,000 fewer than six months earlier. Another 450,000 are asylum seekers who are still processing their recognition as refugees or tolerated people, who, despite not having their application recognized, remain in an authorized manner in Germany. Their number has dropped by 15,000 people.

The vast majority of refugees missing from the statistics has voluntarily left Germany in the first half of the yearsaid the German Ministry of the Interior. The march coincides with the coronavirus epidemic, which has also caused an appreciable setback in the entry of new asylum seekers into the country. Germany had around 400,000 refugees in 2011, the number of which increased slightly until 2015 and 2016. This is when a large wave of asylum seekers took place, most of whom arrived via the so-called Balkan route. More than a million people were then welcomed by the German authorities. The maximum level of reception was registered at the end of 2019 with 1.83 million people coming from countries involved in armed conflicts, mostly Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan.

The opposition criticized the current restrictive policy of the federal government in the reception of refugees when the data became known. “We have room, the figures say so. And at the same time there are tens of thousands of people seeking asylum in precarious and humiliating conditions “surviving in countries like Greece, overwhelmed by the refugee problem, said Ulla Jelpke, an expert on migration from the Left party. Germany “as a rich country in the center of Europe” cannot ignore its responsibility to protect refugees and hide “behind European barbed wire, primary reception camps and the rejection practices of EU member countries with borders. outside, ”Japke said.