In the summer, a court ruled that refugees in church asylum were not considered to have gone into hiding. Only now is the Interior Ministry drawing conclusions.

BERLIN taz | With a seven month delay, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is now implementing a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court on church asylum. These are so-called Dublin cases, which make up around 90 percent of all church asylum cases. In the future, they should have to spend less time in church asylum in order to be protected against repatriation.

Specifically, it is about a judgment by the Federal Administrative Court from the summer, according to which refugees in church asylum may not be treated by the authorities as if they had gone into hiding. While refugees in hiding have to stay in Germany for at least 18 months before they are protected from being returned to other EU countries, otherwise a period of only 6 months applies.

According to “Asylum in the Church”, there are currently 295 church asylums nationwide. 282 of them are Dublin cases. This means that they are not threatened with deportation to their country of origin but with repatriation to the European state where they were first registered by the authorities on their flight. According to the Dublin Regulation, they should process their asylum procedure there.

Often, however, people have had traumatic experiences in these EU countries and therefore do not want to go back: For example, they vegetated in Greek slum camps, were left homeless in Italy or imprisoned under adverse conditions in Bulgaria. Other people no longer dare to go to southern Europe because they are sick or they have relatives in Germany who look after them.

Why did the Home Office take so long?

According to the Dublin Regulation, it would be legally possible for Germany to carry out the asylum procedure for refugees who were previously registered in Italy or Hungary. If these people were not sent back to southern Europe 6 months after their first contact with German authorities, Germany even has to carry out the asylum procedure. Unless the refugees have gone into hiding in Germany.

Then German authorities have 18 months instead of 6 to send them to Greece or Bulgaria. When so-called Dublin cases go to church asylum, all they have to do is wait until the six or 18 months are up. Then you can stay here until your asylum procedure has been completed.

In the summer of 2018, the federal and state interior ministers decided to treat all refugees in sanctuary as if they had gone into hiding. This means that church congregations did not have to accommodate them for six months, but 18 months in order to grant them temporary protection, unless the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees recognized a case of hardship. But that was seldom the case.

For the refugees, this meant that they were excluded from all integration measures for 18 months. For the parishes this meant that they had to provide for their guests’ livelihood for 18 months. Also for medical services. Because whoever is in church asylum is excluded from state benefits.

According to the court ruling from the summer, however, this is illegal. After all, the authorities know where the refugees are and do not deport them just out of respect for the churches. Nevertheless, Seehofer’s authority now needed seven months to implement the highest court ruling. In the summer, his house told the media that it still had to examine the judgment legally.

The ecumenical working group “Asylum in the Church” welcomes the late decision by Seehofer’s authority. “We now hope that this will initiate a return to a solution-oriented understanding on humanitarian hardship cases,” says spokeswoman Dietlind Jochims. According to your presentation, however, the Federal Office has so far only given in in future cases, but not yet in cases where it has already imposed an 18-month period. “We hope for a withdrawal.”