Under what conditions did you go to Calais to meet the refugees?

Anne-Sophie Pelletier. I had already been to Calais on August 26, since I am a member of the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee, to meet the associations, to see what their difficulties were, and to carry out raids with them. I had also been to Grande Synthe. We found that everywhere the refugee situation was deplorable. After the decree of Darmanin, we decided to oppose it by showing a duty of solidarity and assistance to people in danger. Five minutes after arriving on the forecourt of the station yesterday, the BAC was there, although we had not told anyone that we were coming to Calais. The police took our papers and told us not to move from the square, which in principle is prohibited since we are parliamentarians, and we have the right to move as we want. We then went to give bags of fruit and food products to the refugees, especially along the platforms, and on the way up to the station, the police fined us all. Whether we are fined for providing food aid to hungry people – whether elected, citizens or association – is already heresy. But that the police arrive so quickly, raises questions about how we are being watched.

What are the arguments put forward to prohibit the distribution of food by associations in certain streets and squares in Calais?

Anne-Sophie Pelletier. It is that the safety distances are not respected, that this produces noise pollution, that the waste is thrown on the ground and that it will attract rats, while this was not at all what we could see when local associations distributed. Today, only one association is mandated by the State, “La Vie Active”, but it only gives one meal a day. This is why the other associations provided a complement.

How do you interpret this Darmanin decree?

Anne-Sophie Pelletier. It is in line with the systemic policy of the European Union. We can see very clearly that the “pact for asylum and migration” which was revealed on Wednesday by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Lyen, is no longer just Europe as a fortress, it is ‘Europe-Bunker. The EU wants to choose those who will enter Europe according to its economic needs. There is no longer any duty of solidarity or duty of humanity, while those who arrive in Europe come there because they are in danger in their country, because we have gone to destroy their economy, or because ‘there is war among them. In the EU “pact” absolutely nothing is said about the causes of migration. The tool for checking prior to entry into the Schengen area, which will be created under the new pact, is absolutely contrary to fundamental rights. The strengthening of the prerogatives of Frontex (the European agency that guards the borders of Europe, Editor’s note), the increasingly rapid return of refugees, despite the risks that this poses to them, has nothing to do with refugee law. The key word in European asylum policy is the economy, that’s all. Concerning Calais, we are not talking about the situation in the European Parliament, whereas, following the Touquet agreements (February 2003, editor’s note), the United Kingdom border is at Calais. In the Brexit as it will come into force on December 31, there is absolutely nothing concerning the situation of refugees in Calais, and nothing on the relationship that will be between Calais and the United Kingdom on this issue.

How did you feel in the European Parliament, the reactions to von der Lyen’s “asylum pact” precisely?

Anne-Sophie Pelletier. The far right and the right say that is not enough to control the refugees. On the left, it is said to be a mistake. Now, on the overall feeling, it depends on the own conscience of each member. For aid to unaccompanied minors in Calais for example, which we would like to become a priority issue, members of Renew (liberal) signed, Greens, members of the European United Left, of course. It must be understood that in the “asylum pact”, nothing is imposed on States on the number of refugees to be received. For Moria for example, Belgium accepts only twelve unaccompanied minors, out of 400. Between France and Germany, we are talking about 100 to 150 people. Other countries refuse to accept them. Moreover, the situation of mothers, families, or men, is not resolved.

How do you feel the reactions to these refugee questions today in France?

Anne-Sophie Pelletier. In the years I have been doing refugee aid posts, I have never had so many hateful comments. Why ? Because in France, there is hate speech. The far right has always done its job on the fear of the other. But it must be seen that the way in which the refugees are treated by the State does not go in the direction of appeasement either. Procedural guarantees for asylum seekers are violated. It’s always more returns to the country of origin, and faster. Detention is more and more practiced, the European plan will further increase detentions. Children are detained in the name of family reunification when it is absolutely prohibited. Which fundamental rights are respected? In Calais, refugees are continually harassed and their belongings are systematically confiscated whenever camps are evacuated. In Calais or Moria, it is the same repression and the same treatment of refugees.

Interview conducted by Jean-Jacques Régibier