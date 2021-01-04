The plan to dissolve the Lipa camp and to distribute the people to other accommodations failed. Now the camp is to be made winterproof.

SPLIT taz | Rain, cold, hunger, dirt: 900 migrants are still waiting in the makeshift camp in Lipa in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Even if the Bosnian army has been setting up army tents since Saturday, the situation is hardly any better compared to the previous week. There are no sanitary facilities and no opportunity to cook or sleep in the dry, because the army tents also get damp in the continuous rain.

Lipa means “beautiful” in the Dalmatian dialect. But the beauty of this area has turned into a nightmare for these people. At least 800 other wander around Lipas, including children. A total of 8,500 migrants are said to be in Bosnia.

It hardly helps that a delegation consisting of the Security Minister Selmo Cikotić, the Defense Minister Sifet Podžić and some employees of international organizations came by on Sunday and promised an improvement in the situation. The warehouse is now to be made winter-proof, and water and power lines and sanitary facilities are to be included.

But when? The security minister’s original idea was to liquidate the Lipa camp and take the inmates to Bihać over the winter in the heated factory halls of the Bira company. This camp served as a camp for migrants until last summer, but was closed by the city because of massive civil protests.

No alternative

On December 21, Lipa was disbanded, but the people were not given an alternative. Migrants set fire to the tents. The city of Bihać refused to reopen Bira and take in migrants despite pressure from the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Security, the EU delegation under Johann Sattler and the UN refugee organization IOM.

Other communities also waved them off, demonstrators blocked the way to an empty barracks in the town of Bradina near Sarajevo. And in Sarajevo the facilities for migrants are already overcrowded. So the buses returned with the migrants. Since then, 900 people have been sitting in Lipa again.

The Council of Ministers was unable to assert itself against the municipalities. It didn’t help that the EU foreign affairs officer Josep Borrell invoked the “unacceptable situation”. Like the security minister, he too had to give in.

Now the Lipa camp is to be gradually made winter-proof in the presence of the migrants. In view of the situation, the EU is ready to pay an additional 3.5 million euros for humanitarian aid to Bosnia, according to Brussels. These would be added to the 4.5 million euros that had already been promised in April 2020.

At the limit

When the delegation left again on Sunday afternoon, the people were disappointed. Some have gone on hunger strike. It is not yet certain whether the IOM, whose employees withdrew from the camp on December 21st in protest against the unsettled conditions in Lipa, will resume supplying the migrants.

Only NGOs like the Red Cross Bihać or SOS-Bihać are left trying to distribute the smaller donations from home and abroad to the migrants in Lipa and in the forests. The partly voluntary employees are at the limit of their capabilities, the organizations urgently need donations.

The calls of many migrants for help from the EU will probably go unheard. After the statement by CDU board candidate Friedrich Merz that Germany would not accept migrants, humanitarian organizations in Germany demanded the opposite.