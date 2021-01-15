Even weeks after the fire in the Lipa camp, hundreds of people remain in makeshift tents. Now a cold spell threatens.

The snow falls in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina. In a few days, an extreme cold spell should hit the country, and the thermometer should then drop below minus 20 degrees Celsius. Most of the estimated several thousand refugees stranded in Bosnia and Herzegovina on their way to the European Union will be exposed to these temperatures without protection. Even more than three weeks after the fire in the Lipa camp, the situation remains hopeless for the people.

The country’s army has set up tents in the camp, which was destroyed at the end of December, which can be reasonably heated. At least they offer some protection to the 750 people who returned to the Lipa camp and braved the cold there. Food is also distributed. But there is still no water supply, as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been calling for since the camp was built in May of this year.

The goal of the people is the Europe of the European Union. When another delegation of EU diplomats visited the Lipa camp on Wednesday, they called for greater efforts on the Bosnian side to deal with the situation.

Josep Borell, the EU’s foreign representative, even tried to convince the Serbian nationalist leader Milorad Dodik to also accommodate migrants in the Serb-dominated state and not just to deport them to the Muslim-Bosniak areas. But he achieved nothing.

“There is rubbish and mud everywhere”

The EU is not moving either. Above all, CDU and CSU politicians such as Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Thorsten Frei step on the brakes in an international solution: The problems should be solved locally. The Bosnian state is hopelessly overwhelmed with this situation. The Treasury Department rejects reports that the EU has allocated € 80 million to migrants in recent years.

What the broken Bosnian state cannot solve, volunteers from Germany and other countries try to catch up on site – for example the doctor and professor of social medicine Gerhard Trabert, who mainly looks after the people outside the Lipa camp.

About 110 people live there, mostly from Pakistan, Trabert wrote on Facebook. “There is rubbish and mud everywhere, billows of smoke from the open fireplaces move through this fragile building.” In the ruins of an old people’s home in Bihać, he and a team of five volunteers treat the numerous patients.

“We treat skin diseases, fungal diseases and wounds, some of which are severely infected and ulcerated. Many people come to us with diseases of the upper respiratory tract, urinary tract infections, high blood pressure, stomach problems and toothache, ”explains Trabert. Some of them would have lived here for years – “in this hell and this in the middle of Europe”.

People in Bihać also help

Axel Grafmanns from an aid organization from Berlin-Brandenburg, who has been in the region for days and mainly works with the Red Cross in Bihać, is also involved. “We buy food and clothing in Bihać, because we want to support the city too,” Grefmanns told the taz.

His colleague Miriam Tödter is delighted that the willingness to donate is surprisingly high in the Berlin-Brandenburg region. Before the fire disaster, many people were not aware of the tragedy that had been going on in Bosnia for a long time.

Axel Grefmann vehemently contradicts press reports, according to which the population of the region rejects the refugees in unison. “There are many people in Bihać who help. Many citizens showed empathy with the people who now have to live under miserable circumstances. ”Now the aid organizations Help, Action Medeor and NAK-karitativ are also starting a joint winter aid and distributing warm and rainproof boots, sleeping bags, hygiene packages and ointments against skin diseases.

It is high time that the human rights conventions of the United Nations and refugee law are applied, says Karin Settele, Managing Director of Help. “People have a right to have their asylum applications examined,” she urges the EU.