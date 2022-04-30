UN refugee agency shows 1,924 people died or disappeared in the Mediterranean in 2021

More than 3,000 people died or disappeared in attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean towards Europe in 2021. The data was released this Friday (29.Apr.2022) in a report by the UNHCR, the UN (United Nations) agency for refugees. Here’s the intact (14MB).

On the Central and Western Mediterranean routes, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing. On the Northwest African sea route towards the Canary Islands, 1,153 were dead or missing. In 2020, the number was 1,776 for the 3 routes.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been more than 478 deaths or disappearances at sea.

“Most sea crossings took place in crowded, unseaworthy inflatable boats – many of which capsized or were deflated, leading to loss of life,” informed the UNHCR.

The closing of borders to contain the spread of covid-19 has made refugees and migrants turn to smugglers to facilitate travel.

The agency also highlighted that a greater number of people may have died in “travels through the Sahara desert and remote border areas, in detention centers or in captivity for smugglers or traffickers”.

Against this backdrop, UNHCR requested US$163.5 million from 25 European and African countries to help with strategies to protect refugees and migrants.