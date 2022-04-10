The images of all the war suffering in Ukraine also made a lot of sense to the Hesselink family in Tilligte. “All those refugees, they need a place,” says Ursula Hesselink. “We soon thought: the farm with us is empty, we cannot afford not to receive refugees.”
After registering with Noaberschap Ukraine Twente, a foundation that coordinates the placement of refugees with host families in consultation with the Twente Security Region, Hesselink attended an information evening. Here she struck up a conversation with a woman who was urgently looking for shelter for eleven Ukrainian refugees.
#Refugees #fat #Porsche #leave #shelter #hours #great
Leave a Reply