It all depends on where the application ends up: The protection rate for Venezuelan refugees varies greatly, depending on which Bamf office checks.

BERLIN taz | For refugees from Venezuela, trying to get asylum in Germany is like a lottery. Because how great the chances of a protection status are depends above all on the office of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) in which the application is processed. This is shown by the responses of the federal government and the Saxon state government to small questions from the Bundestag member Ulla Jelpke and the state parliament member Juliane Nagel (both left).

While in Chemnitz, for example, 64.4 percent of Venezuelan applicants have received positive notices so far this year, the Bamf officials in the Berlin office decided to grant asylum in only 13.7 percent of the cases. Overall, the protection rate for Venezuelan refugees this year has been around 40 percent, last year it was at least 46 percent – the EU-wide protection rate was 96 percent in 2019.

A striking number of the negative decisions in Germany are also later overturned by the courts. In Saxony, where a large part of the applications from Venezuelan refugees are processed, around 70 percent of the cases have been overturned by the courts in 2020. On average for all asylum procedures in Germany, the cancellation rate is just over a quarter.

“It is unacceptable that the prospects for protection depend on the location at which the asylum application is examined,” says Ulla Jelpke. In her inquiry to the federal government, she wanted to know details: Why do the acceptance rates for Venezuelan asylum seekers vary so drastically between the various Bamf offices? And why is the Bamf so often wrong with its decisions that courts almost routinely revoke asylum decisions?

A “daring” explanation

The federal government writes that the differences between the Bamf offices could “be based, among other things, on the fact that more procedures with families or sick or otherwise vulnerable people were processed in a branch office in the respective observation period”.

In doing so, the federal government omits the fact that the large differences between the Bamf offices have been constantly observed in recent years. In Leipzig, for example, the protection rate was already well below that of Dresden (63.2 and 72.2 percent) in 2019 (39.9 percent) and 2018 (31.5 percent).

Differences between individual positions are to be expected statistically – but constant, drastic differences between the same positions are not. One possible explanation would be that targeted applications with particularly bad or good chances are sent to certain offices. But the federal government does not write anything about that.

“The refugees from Venezuela are distributed relatively evenly among the Bamf offices,” says Sebastian Lupke from the Saxon Refugee Council. He therefore calls the Federal Government’s declaration “daring”. Lupke suspects that the Bamf positions are partly filled with clerks who are not familiar with the situation in Venezuela – and who then wrongly refused many applications, which in turn means that the courts have to deal with the cases.

The fact that so many asylum decisions are overturned by judges is blamed on the Federal Government’s fact that “between the decision and the last oral hearing at the court can sometimes be significantly more than a year”. In the meantime, the situation in Venezuela “may have changed”.

Lupke, on the other hand, reports that the Leipzig Bamf office, for example, often refers to sources in its decisions that are already out of date at this point in time. He tells the story of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to see him earlier this year for advice after receiving a negative asylum decision. Time of decision: May 2020. The basis: Among other things, a report on the inflation rate in Venezuela – from 2015.