Venezuelan refugees are to be given temporary protection status for ten years. This will enable them to use the health system in the future.

OAXACA DE JUÁREZ / BOGOTÁ epd | The Colombian government wants to secure a safe residence status for almost one million Venezuelan refugees who are currently in the country illegally.

They are to receive temporary protection status, as President Iván Duque said in a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday (local time) in Bogotá. According to a government communiqué published by the migration authority, the approximately 760,000 refugees who already have temporary residence permits will also receive more security.

With these measures, the government wants to help integrate the refugees into economic life in Colombia. The temporary protection status allows them to move freely around the country and use the health system. It is valid for ten years. Those who want to stay longer in the country then have to take care of a permanent residence visa, the letter says.

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the “important act of solidarity”. The involvement of the Venezuelans also helps to get the pandemic under control. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi emphasized that the temporary protection status changes the lives of Venezuelans. The majority works in the informal sector, and many of them have so far been discriminated against. “This initiative is an extraordinary expression of humanity, commitment to human rights and pragmatism,” he said.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than five million Venezuelans have left their country due to the economic crisis. About a third of them are in Colombia. In 2020 the inflation rate in Venezuela was 3,700 percent, 90 percent of the population live in poverty. The massive flight to the neighboring country has always been a point of contention between the Colombian and Venezuelan governments.