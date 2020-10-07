The BAMF re-examines approved asylum applications. Those affected are deeply insecure, the left criticizes resource consumption.

BERLIN taz | Everything seemed to be settled until Maryam Tamimi received a letter from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at the beginning of the year. At the age of 17 Tamimi fled to Germany from her hometown Damascus. Her asylum procedure was decided positively, now she is studying mechanical engineering in the 6th semester. But now the BAMF wrote of a “revocation or withdrawal procedure”.

“I was so scared that they would send me back to Syria,” says the student. “You had already asked me everything and I had already told you everything – what else did you want from me?” Asked Tamimi, whose name is actually different, but does not want to make her name public because she is concerned about the residence permit.

Your situation is not an isolated case: the Bamf has already initiated the review of asylum decisions that have been made since 2015 in hundreds of thousands of cases. While 3,170 revocation procedures were opened in 2016, the Federal Office set its new annual record in 2019 with 205,285 procedures started. The legal basis for this is Section 73 of the Asylum Act.

A revocation of refugee recognition is therefore possible if the reason for fleeing no longer applies, for example because the situation in the person’s country of origin has improved significantly. The protection status is withdrawn if recognition was granted in error, for example due to incorrect personal information. In both cases, the refugees lose their residence permit.

Those affected fear retraumatisation

But both are seldom the case, as the response of the federal government to a small question from the Bundestag member Ulla Jelpke shows. The domestic political spokeswoman for the Left wanted to know how many revocation and withdrawal procedures had been initiated since the beginning of 2019 and how often they led to the protection status being revoked.

The result: In 2019, 2.7 percent of the 170,406 decisions were revoked, and in 2020 in 2.8 percent of the 180,032 decided cases. The number of withdrawals is even lower: their rate was 0.6 percent in 2019 and 0.4 percent from January to July 2020. With regard to Syrian refugees, only 0.2 percent of the cases were withdrawn.

In Tamimi’s case, too, everything turned out well, she is allowed to stay in Germany. For those affected, however, the low cancellation rates do not change the fact that they often have to live with worry about their residence status for months. In addition, there is the fear of having to report again about the traumatizing escape when questioned: “I didn’t want to tell about it again. I try to forget that myself, ”says Tamimi.

“Instead of indiscriminately initiating hundreds of thousands of revocation checks, it would be completely sufficient to limit oneself to specific suspected cases or real reasons for checking the need for protection,” Jelpke told the questioner taz. The take-back quota also “finally refutes the assertion widespread in right-wing circles that many refugees falsely presented themselves as ‘Syrians’ in order to be recognized as refugees”. Pro Asyl also calls for no blanket and unjustified revocation and withdrawal procedures to be carried out.

More than 700 officers just for the exams

Nevertheless, the Ministry of the Interior is sticking to its practice. Compared to the taz explains a spokeswoman that the Bamf is legally obliged to check whether the requirements for a revocation or a withdrawal of recognition are met. The personnel expenditure for this is enormous: More than 700 officers deal exclusively with revocation checks.

“The general suspicion of refugees leads to an enormous waste of resources at the BAMF,” states Jelpke. And Wiebke Judith, Pro Asyl’s legal policy advisor, adds: “An asylum authority should primarily deal with asylum procedures, but the Bamf is currently processing significantly more recall procedures than asylum applications”.

Civil society organizations also criticize the way in which the Bamf decides on the improvement of the situation in the country of origin, which can then result in the revocation of the protection status.

In the case of Syria, for example, the German government states that the situation has improved for people close to the regime who were granted asylum because they were persecuted by Syrian opposition groups. “That misses two realities,” explains Ferdinand Dürr from the Adopt a Revolution initiative. “Basically, the Assad regime suspects people who have left Syria and who have not sought any alternative to flee in the regime’s areas,” said Dürr. “Furthermore Syria is still a war zone, the threat from the Islamic State is still present ”. One thing is certain: Syria is not safe for returnees.

The small inquiry also provides information about the alleged Bremen “Bamf scandal”. After initially talking about 1,200 “asylum fraud cases”, investigations up to May 2020 revealed irregularities in 150 cases. After 13,168 checks “with regard to the events in Bremen”, the result of the federal government is: With revocations and withdrawals in a total of 5.05 percent of the cases, Bremen was only “slightly above the average cancellation rate” of 3.2 percent. In addition, in her answer to the small question she made it clear that this “does not allow any direct conclusions to be drawn about any incorrect proceedings”.

It is uncertain whether the withdrawals that have now been made will stand up in court. 65 of 71 withdrawals have already been collected in court, in 132 cases a lawsuit is still pending. “The former director in Bremen, with her liberal protective practice, was apparently closer to the law than the inquisitorial agitators, who meticulously examined every single decision in Bremen with an almost unbelievable amount of staff and time,” says Ulla Jelpke. A decision by the Bremen regional court on the admissibility of the indictment against the former Bamf manager of the Bremen branch is still pending.