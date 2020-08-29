The crew of the rescue ship “Louise Michel” asks for help via Twitter. She claims to have rescued 130 other people from a sinking rubber dinghy. Italy’s coast guard comes to the rescue on Saturday

The rescue ship “Louise Michel” has made an emergency call. “We urgently need help,” said the crew of the “Louise Michel” on Twitter. There is a dead person on the ship.

NAfter calls for help from the “Louise Michel”, the Italian coast guard claimed that 49 migrants were taken in from the private rescue ship in the Mediterranean. A patrol ship sent from the island of Lampedusa took 32 women, 13 children and four men on board, the authorities said on Saturday. These were therefore considered to be most at risk.

The “Louise Michel” is in Maltese search and rescue waters. At the request of the Maltese authorities, however, one of their own units was sent. The rescue ship, supported by the British street artist Banksy and sailing under the German flag, had previously saved more than 200 people in two actions.

The “Louise Michel” had made an emergency call after its second rescue operation on the Mediterranean. “We urgently need help,” said the crew of the “Louise Michel” on Saturday night on Twitter. There is a dead person on the ship.

After an initial rescue operation on Thursday, the ship rescued 130 more refugees from a sinking rubber dinghy on Friday. In addition to the fatality, there are several refugees with burns from gasoline. The people were at sea for days. In addition to the ten-person crew, 219 refugees are on board the “Louise Michel”.

According to the Marine Traffic website, “Louise Michel” sailing under the German flag was around 90 kilometers southeast of the Italian island of Lampedusa early Saturday morning.

The ship had been chartered in strict secrecy. Banksy, known for his criticism of European refugee policy, has decorated the ship with, among other things, the graffito of a girl in a life jacket holding a pink life belt in the shape of a heart. The “Louise Michel” is named after a French anarchist from the 19th century.

Banksy confessed to his commitment in an Instagram video. In it he said: “All black lives count (All Black Lives Matter).” He was referring to the Black Lives Matter movement, which denounces police violence and racism in the United States.

In the video, Banksy explains, “Like most other people who have made it in the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise around the Mediterranean. It is a French naval ship that we converted into a lifeboat. ”