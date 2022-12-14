There has been no “invasion” of migrants in Italy, indeed a refugee-population ratio below the European average. This is what the CEI Migrantes Report claims, according to which at the end of 2021, before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, refugees in Italy numbered a total of 145,000, while France was already hosting half a million and Germany 1,256,000. As for the impact on the population, Greece already supported a multiple load compared to Italy: almost 12 refugees for every thousand inhabitants against our two or a little more. Also in 2021, if Italy registered 45,200 asylum seekers for the first time, Germany registered 148,200, France 103,800 and even Spain received more, 62,050.