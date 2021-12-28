Enrollments for refugees, stateless persons and people with humanitarian visas who wish to attend an undergraduate course at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) end today (28), at 11:59 pm. The institution opened a notice that establishes a selection process for specific vacancies. Whoever is eligible to enroll in the exams phase will have their name published on the university’s website on February 10, 2022 from 4 pm onwards.

Registration is free and the available courses can be checked in the selection notice. Persons who have already graduated from a Brazilian higher education institution, public or private, cannot participate in this process.

Participants must have legal recognition of their status by the Brazilian government. According to the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), a person whose nationality is not recognized by any country is considered stateless. Since August, Brazil has recognized applications for Brazilian nationality for those who were stateless in the country.

Also according to the UN agency, refugees are people who are outside their country of origin due to persecution related to issues of race, religion, nationality, belonging to a social group or political opinion, as well as due to serious and widespread violation of human rights and armed conflicts. The humanitarian visa, in turn, is a concession granted by the Brazilian state to receive foreigners in situations of serious or imminent institutional instability or serious violations of human rights or international humanitarian law.

schedule and content

The test will be applied on February 24th and will last four hours, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The test will consist of an objective test and an essay test, with the final grade being the result of the sum of the two. A grade greater than zero is required in each of the tests and a final grade equal to or greater than 30 to be considered qualified in this phase.

The objective test will have 25 multiple-choice questions, each containing five alternatives, with only one correct answer. The questions will be Portuguese Language, Mathematics, Geography, History, Sociology, Philosophy, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The detailing of the programmatic content can be checked in the notice.

