The Afghan athlete Manizha Talash fled from Kabul to Pakistan “with a black robe down to her ankles and a mask on her head” to escape the repression that awaited her with the return of the Taliban in August 2021 and to continue practicing her passion, he break dance or sports dance. Now, selected for the Olympic Refugee Team To compete in the Olympic Games that begin on July 26 in France, she trains six days a week on the stage of the Trece Rosas auditorium in the centre of Vallecas Villa (Madrid). Her story is similar to that of Dorsa Yavarivafa (Tehran, 20 years old), a young badminton player who has been living in the United Kingdom for four years, where she arrived after an arduous journey through Europe from her native Iran when she was still a teenager and during which she was separated from her mother and detained three times. Her selection as a member of the Refugee Olympic Team has taught her that there is no goal that she cannot reach. “It does not matter where we come from, what matters is that we are all human beings and we must not give up on our dreams,” she says.

The two women are part of the group of 36 athletes from 11 different countries who will represent more than 43 million refugees The team, created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the first time with the support of the United Nations in 2015 in response to growing migration crises, allows athletes who cannot compete to represent their home country, where they are persecuted, to compete. Of these, only Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba managed to pass the qualifying tests for the games, while the rest received an invitation based on their “sports performance”, although the committee also took into account the composition of the team to achieve “a balanced representation” of sports, gender and countries of origin.

Manizha Talash, during a break from training. JUAN BARBOSA

“Reaching this dream was very difficult. I’m not just going to compete. I’m going to say who I am, where I’m from, how I got here,” explains Talash, who uses his nom de guerre b-girl Talash. And she wants the girls to know that “they are now in Afghanistan and they can’t do anything.” “They can’t study, which is very important. They can’t leave the house. They can’t listen to music. They can’t dance. But I am here so that everyone knows how the girls in Afghanistan are doing,” she cries.

With a scholarship from the IOC, Talash “is preparing for the battles to come, although her level is still average,” explains David Vento, the dancer and coach who has been put at her disposal by the Spanish Federation of Sports Dance, a discipline that is competing for the first time in the Olympic Games. “In a certain way, Manizha gives back to the breaking to its origins, to the streets of the Bronx in the seventies, as a means of expression and social rebellion of a marginalized youth,” he adds.

“But even though we call the competitions battles, breaking, one against one, I don’t compete to win. “I like hip-hop culture as a form of expression,” she says. b-girl Afghan on a break in the constant repetition of freezes, footwalks, moonwalks, powermoves, toprocks, 6steps, drops, headspins and other movements that form the basis of the dance. “The truth is, my life was very hard. A girl in Afghanistan, when she doesn’t have a father, she has to be an arm for her mother, and she has to work, and she also has to study, but when she finds the break dance, My life changed a lot. When I dance, I am happy, I don’t think about my problems.” She discovered this “by watching a video on Facebook of an Afghan boy who was spinning on his head.” “At first, I thought it wasn’t real. But after searching and watching on Google and YouTube, I saw that it was possible and I decided to learn and dance it,” she says.

Of the 56 people who practiced breaking At her club in Kabul, Talash was the only woman. “I didn’t understand why there were no girls, why they didn’t rebel more, why they stayed at home. In the end we were six, and I formed my own group, Reunion Crewand we were also with a rap group, AK13, with lyrics that talked about Afghanistan, our culture, our life. Our story,” he adds.

However, their dream world of freedom came crashing down in August 2021 when the Taliban took Kabul 20 years after they were defeated. “The Taliban don’t like girls to do something. When I lived in Afghanistan, they planted three bombs near our club. Life there is very difficult for everyone. When you leave home you always think that maybe you are not going to come back, because the Taliban don’t say anything, you can’t think what they are thinking, but you know that when they don’t like you, they kill you,” she says. That’s when his entire team breaking decided to flee. “I took my little brother, 12 years old, with me. We entered Pakistan illegally, me with my black burqa and the boys masking their tattoos with makeup.” After spending a year in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, where he lived with 21 other people in the same room, the only member of the team who still had his Afghan passport managed to reach Spain. He “Sent a letter to the Government. A few months later the rest of us were able to come, although we dispersed and are very far from each other. Two are in Murcia, two in Huesca and two are in Madrid,” says the athlete. Although before, she also ended up in Huesca, where she learned Spanish and worked in a hair salon.

She arrived in Vallecas thanks to the intervention of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), according to its president, Alejandro Blanco. “The IOC called us last March, telling us that Manizha was an athlete, she was in Huesca and had refugee status. We took action, we got her the Olympic solidarity scholarship and we were even able to attend to her request to get her mother and siblings to come to Madrid, which we achieved by speaking with the embassy in Pakistan,” he explains to this newspaper.

Yavarivafa: “My father couldn’t watch me play badminton”

Yavarivafa, who will be the second refugee athlete to compete in the badminton specialty She is the first woman to have ever played badminton in the history of the Olympic Games, she says with a smile at the London Stock Exchange. She says that it is very difficult to train in authoritarian countries, but she asks people to “never give up on their goals. If you train hard, I am sure you will reach a very high place in your career,” she says. This conviction comes from her own experience: she learned to play badminton in Tehran, at the age of 10. By the age of 15, she had already won numerous tournaments in her country, but the national team rejected her without explanation, something that her family attributed to a form of repression because of her mother’s political ideas. For these two reasons, both of them left the country.

Iranian badminton player Dorsa Yavarivafa, pictured on May 24 in London. British Olympic Team (Team GB / Tom Shaw)

The conditions for playing in Iran were not easy either: no man could train her or see her compete. In addition to the fact that to do it, she had to wear a hijab (Islamic headscarf), she remembers. “My father couldn’t watch me play badminton. The first time he saw me playing was when he was 19 years old,” he says. It was in a tournament held in Middlesex (United Kingdom) in October 2023, where his father, who still lives in Iran, traveled. It was their first reunion in five years. “I think he was more stressed than I was. I was very emotional,” He then told the specialized media in this sport Development.

In 2019, Iranian authorities specifically allowed, for the first time in 40 years, 4,000 Iranian women access to a football stadium, separated from men. In 2022, under pressure from FIFA, the regime appeared to open its hand more so that Iranian women could attend matches, although organizations such as Open Stadiumswhich works for female spectators’ access to stadiums, complain that limited tickets are still being sold to women.

The first time my father was able to see me play, I was already 19 years old, and we had to wear the hijab (Islamic headscarf) to the game.

In England, Yavarivafa was able to continue training and studying, and today he combines his passion for the racket with a degree in Sports Sciences at Middlesex University in London. In 2023 she managed to enter the Scholarship Program for Refugee Athletes thanks to her former coach putting her in contact with the Iranian badminton player. Kaveh Mehrabi, who participated in the 2008 Beijing Games and helped her apply.

Yavarivafa, “grateful and excited,” has not been able to stop smiling since she found out that she was going to participate in the Olympic Games for the first time. “It is an incredible opportunity for an athlete, every athlete’s dream. It was a big surprise, but she was ready: I ​​believe in myself, I prepared myself for this,” she underlines. From these Games she wants to gain experience and meet her idols: “I am very excited to see my biggest idol, the Spanish Carolina Marín.”

