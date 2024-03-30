EIt is a major integration task in which companies should take on an important role: Since 2015, more than 3.5 million people have come to Germany as asylum and refugee migrants. Not everyone has received a permanent right of residence. But there remain more than two million people who want and want to find a permanent place in the economy and society as quickly as possible – if they have not already succeeded.

Statistics from the Federal Employment Agency (BA) show that 216,000 people from Syria now have jobs subject to social insurance contributions, as do 169,000 people from Ukraine, who only came to Germany in large numbers in 2022. However, 329,000 Syrians are also entitled to citizen benefits as “employable beneficiaries”, as are 491,000 Ukrainians. All the major refugee countries combined, there are 736,000 employees compared to 1.1 million employable citizens' benefit recipients. So there is still a lot to do – including for the government's “Job-Turbo” initiative, which aims to motivate employers to give more applicants a chance who initially speak little German.

A survey by the Federal Agency and the German Society for Personnel Management (DGFP) now provides some encouraging findings: Of the 279 HR managers surveyed, one in two said that their company had already had experience with refugees who spoke “basic” German in the past twelve months . And of those who hired such candidates, 51 percent reported “mostly positive” experiences. Only 7 percent had negative experiences outweighing the negative ones. 42 percent answered “both and”.

Good starting point to move forward with integration

Beyond such concrete experiences, 62 percent of those surveyed even said that they see employing such applicants as an opportunity to alleviate labor and skilled labor shortages in the medium term. Daniel Terzenbach, board member of the Federal Employment Agency and special representative of the federal government for the “Job Turbo” initiative since October, sees this as a good starting point for making progress with integration. “The willingness of human resources management to actively participate in labor market integration is growing,” he told the FAZ. “One more reason for us to support this development with accompanying measures and to approach companies even more closely.”







According to Terzenbach, the survey also shows that HR managers are not equally familiar with all of the important job promotion offers. For example, the instrument of trial work is much better known among companies than, for example, the promotion of further training for employees. The same applies to coaching programs. “We therefore have to make such offers much more visible,” says the BA manager. It is encouraging that the new professional language courses set up as part of the “job turbo” have an above-average level of awareness. They can be completed alongside work and are job-specific.

Cross-agency collaboration is important

In addition to the language challenges, “complexity among authorities also proves to be a hurdle when hiring refugees,” notes Terzenbach. “There is still room for improvement here, and it is all the more important to work together across authorities and with companies.” After all, the BA did one of the best in the survey: 30 percent of the human resources managers who had to deal with it when hiring refugees , rated their experiences with the employment agency as good to very good. In the case of the job centers (which are responsible for citizens' money), it was 26 percent. Only 13 percent had good to very good experiences with immigration authorities.

These aspects also played a role for human resources managers who do not expect refugees to alleviate the labor shortage in their company: more than a third justified their skepticism with the excessive care required when looking for accommodation and dealing with authorities; Similarly, they often cited a lack of clarity about work permits and prospects of remaining. However, by far the most common reason for this group of respondents was simply a lack of language and specialist knowledge. But overall, DGFP managing director Ralf Steuer also sees companies being very open-minded. The survey shows “that diversity is more than just lip service – it is already a lived reality in many places.”

The government's “job turbo” is not just about motivating employers to hire applicants with little knowledge of German. This also means that job centers and employment agencies should place this target group in work with increased priority. “Language is not only learned at school, but above all in daily interaction with colleagues at work,” says Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), explaining this approach. Only in the next step should assistance for advancement in the professional world come to the fore. For other job seekers, the traffic light coalition has abolished the so-called placement priority with the citizens' benefit reform of 2022. Instead of placing people without a vocational qualification in the next best helper position, the job centers should put them on the path to a vocational qualification so that they can later gain a better permanent foothold in the job market.







The impetus for the “job turbo” was provided by comparisons with neighboring countries, which suggest that the integration of Ukrainians in particular had made much further progress there. Employment rates of more than 50 percent in Belgium and the Netherlands compared to 20 percent here. It was also explained that Germany was focusing more on long-term support – many Ukrainians were not immediately available for work because they took part in an integration course that usually lasted six to eight months.