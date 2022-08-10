Refugees | Among the Ukrainians who came to Finland are nurses and doctors, but there are no jobs available: “This labor reserve could be used more strategically”

One of the most limiting factors in the job search of Ukrainian refugees has been language skills.

Ukrainians finding employment in Finland has been challenging. One of the limiting reasons is language skills and strict systems, says the volunteer who coordinates the employment activities of the Association of Ukrainians in Finland Olga Silver.

Silfver refers to the systems, for example, Valvira, which precisely regulates the right to practice in the care sector, and the education sector, for which there would be Ukrainian experts, but in Finland many of them are not considered qualified.

According to Silfver, Ukrainians have been most employed in, among other things, farming and berry picking, as well as in the construction, cleaning, beauty and restaurant industries. According to him, many refugees have had good motivation to work.

“When you don’t have the language skills required on the job market, this typically stops many job searches“, says Silfver.

According to Silfver, only a small number of Ukrainians have been employed in the fields of higher education in Finland. They have been united by a good command of the English language.

“However, there are only a small minority of those who were employed at a so-called high skill level.”

Job- and the business office offers integration training for immigrants, through which they can study Finnish and get to know Finnish society and working life.

However, according to Silfver, Ukrainian refugees are in a challenging situation, because they cannot afford to spend months studying.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) said earlier in August In Ylen’s A-studio, that the government should figure out how to ease the shortage of workers in the social and health sector by the time of the budget crisis. The minister would find out whether, for example, Ukrainian refugees could be employed in the care sector.

According to Silfver, among the Ukrainian refugees, there are many experts in the nursing field, but getting into the field is particularly challenging in Finland, as Valvira regulates the right to practice the profession precisely.

“The Valvira process is quite tough, and in addition to many other things, it requires, for example, a certificate from your institution of study and knowledge of the Finnish language in order to be able to get even a temporary permit.”

Silver hopes that the municipalities could consider hiring Ukrainians in pedagogical fields, for example.

“I personally see a lot of potential in the childcare sector as an employer. A huge number of pedagogues have arrived here, including special education teachers. Sure, they don’t have the language skills yet, but I don’t think it’s impossible that this target group would first start with the most modest tasks and, as they learn, move on to more demanding tasks.”

According to Silfver, employing Ukrainian refugees in the field of early childhood education would solve several problems at once. He brings up the Ukrainian refugee children, with whom the Ukrainian experts in the field could communicate better.

“This would be a good thing for both job seekers and Ukrainian children. Moreover, this would be a long-term solution. Many Ukrainians are interested in staying in Finland.”

Russian those fleeing the invasion from Ukraine have filed more than 35,000 applications for temporary protection.

Almost all decisions on temporary protection have been positive. You can start working as soon as the application for temporary protection is registered.

Dozens of Ukrainians receiving temporary protection have registered as unemployed jobseekers at the Employment and Economic Affairs Office, according to employment statistics of the Ministry of Employment and Economic Affairs. The statistics are from January to June this year.

For example, 32 people have registered as unemployed nurse applicants, 22 as doctors and 53 as nurses. Nannies are also among the caregiver applicants.

Both people and labor reserves have now come to Finland from Ukraine, says Silfver.

“From Finland’s point of view, this reserve could be used more strategically. This can also be thought of as an investment, because the population structure in Finland is not getting younger.”