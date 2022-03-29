Refugees A Ukrainian woman with her four cats rushed to a reception center and was amazed – the number of refugees arriving with pets came as a surprise to the Finnish Immigration Service

Ukrainian pets may spread the disease, but the instructions they receive from those who come with the pets are unclear. Volunteers try their best to help newcomers follow the instructions.

March at the beginning of Lyla Vishnevskaya traveled with his four cats from Ukraine via Russia to Finland. He fled his home in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, due to the war.

One of the cats traveled to Višunder a nevsk jacket, two in a towed cart and one in a portable box. In addition, he was only able to bring a small litter box for cats and a couple of bags of his own belongings.

“Even the cat’s food cups were left when there was such a hurry to leave.”

The journey was scary and heavy.

Maija Lystimäki and her husband have helped Ljalja Višnevska, who fled Ukraine with her cats. The picture shows the ranges of Vishnevskaya’s escape.

“Luhansk looked horrible on the day of departure. On the way out, we saw a car with the letter Z, but luckily it didn’t stop us. I got to the Russian side in Rostov and there to the St. Petersburg train, where to my surprise I also had to buy train tickets for each cat ”, Višnevska, 58, says.

When he crossed the Finnish border by car with the help of volunteers, no one told him anything about isolating the cats or taking them to the vet.

Because VišNevska had installed chips in her cats and vaccinated them against rabies before leaving, she thought she could contact a veterinarian in Finland in peace when she first settled down.

After coming to Finland, Višnevska spent the night with volunteer hosts. He tried to apply to the reception center in Punavuori, Helsinki.

“It was said right there that you can’t come with cats,” Višnevska says.

Without them, he could not imagine being left.

“I wouldn’t survive without them. Cats are family members to me, ”she says, and a smile reaches her eyes.

Now Višnevska is home to a couple from Vantaa May and Jarkko Lystimäki in Pakkala, Vantaa.

“We have two cats ourselves. We understand what they mean to their owner and we decided to help, ”says Maija Lystimäki.

Read more: Many Finns want to offer home accommodation to refugees, but there may be surprising costs

In the foreground Konrad, in the back Iskander. In addition to this, Lyla Vishnevskaya has two other cats: Tigran and Chorna nich, or Black Night.

Pets the owner should contact the veterinarian within three days of arriving in Finland.

This is especially important, as pets may carry diseases that do not currently occur in Finland. The veterinarian will take a blood sample to determine antibodies to rabies and will also give the vaccine and insert a microchip if they are missing.

Legislation related to the importation of animals aims to prevent the spread to Finland of life-threatening diseases such as rabies, a disease rabies, and echinococcosis, a parasitic worm.

However, regulations on the import of pets from Ukraine have been relaxed at EU level. In practice, this means that animals can be imported without a rabies antibody certificate and other necessary documents.

Food Agency guidelines however, in such a situation, the animals should enter through customs, after which the pets are placed in isolation if necessary. During these 30 days, contact with other animals and humans should be minimized.

“Adherence to the isolation guidelines issued by the Food Agency is a matter of great concern. Practices vary, and compliance with the guideline is not adequately ensured, ”he says Toni Lahtinen.

He has acted as the coordinator of the Finnish Association for the Protection of Animals (Sey) in Ukraine and has been in close contact with official bodies and associations in order to take better care of the future with pets.

The reason is not the volunteers who act to the best of their knowledge. Even less worth blaming the Ukrainians.

“Many may be afraid that the pet will be killed. It would also be pretty tough to get rid of your pet. No more suffering should be caused to a person fleeing war. ”

Nobody there is no idea how many pets arrive from Ukraine. The activities of the volunteers are not coordinated systematically, but the information passes through the bus radio.

“We knew that cats had to be kept separate until they could be reassured about the rabies vaccine, but we didn’t know that quarantine would be required even if there was a rabies vaccine card attached to the chip,” says Lystimäki.

According to Maija Lystimäki, the instructions for those coming home with pets and their helpers have been unclear, sprinkled here and there and varied depending on the operator.

“However, Ukrainian pets may spread the disease, so it should be isolated without delay. But refugees or those who host them are not told this clearly enough and quickly enough. This is a big problem, ”says Lystimäki.

As many war refugees are short of money, they should be better informed that refugees can get vaccination against rabies and the tapeworm echinococcus, which is mandatory for dogs, free of charge from a veterinarian.

Read more: Helsinki offers free medication for pets imported from Ukraine

Lystimäki’s concern about the risk of infection in his own cats was initially allayed by the fact that Višnevska had pink papers with her showing that she had taken good care of her indoor cats: vaccine cards attached to the microchip that found rabies vaccines had been given to all cats were found.

Lystimäki gave their own and VišHowever, for safety reasons, anthelmintics for cats and then began to find out about access to the vet. When he got there, Lystimäki heard from the vet that rabies antibody tests had to be done in any case.

“Now we’re waiting for results.”

Ljaya Vishnevskaya carries a lot of papers and certificates from Ukraine related to cat care and health checks.

Finnish Immigration Service the message has been for several weeks the fact that they are responsible for humans, not animals.

The situation is also new for the agency, as refugees have not had pets with them in the past. Therefore, it has not been necessary to take into account the arrival of pets and the risks of animal diseases in reception centers.

“However, it is not possible to bring pets to all reception centers due to allergies and facilities, for example,” says the general manager. Jari Kähkönen In the bulletin of the Finnish Immigration Service.

Last Friday, the agency finally announced a positive reform for those arriving with animals: in the future, it intends to concentrate pets and their owners in the Riihimäki reception center, where operations are scheduled to start by 5 April.

“The establishment of the Riihimäki reception center is a step in the right direction. However, it must be ensured that the centre’s activities are sufficiently integrated with, for example, veterinary expertise so that it is able to respond appropriately to, among other things, the Food Agency’s isolation guidelines, ”says Lehtinen, Sey’s coordinator in Ukraine.

See also Transport Large ponds on the roads pose danger points, motorists are advised to be careful Lylaya Vishnevska would like to go to work as soon as possible so that she can, among other things, pay for the veterinary expenses of cats.

Lystimäe call Vishnevska as “Mrs.” because her first name Ljalja is difficult to pronounce. The couple communicates with Višwith Nevska in sign language, smiles and with a translation program.

They write their case in the program and show the translation Višnevskalle directly from the phone screen or send a Ukrainian sentence to him in the messaging application.

“Are you coming for tea?” An invitation goes up in the evenings, where Višnevska has spent a lot of time with her cats.

In the interview, Maija Lystimäki’s Russian-speaking coworker assisted her with the help of a telephone speaker.

VisNevska praises the people who have helped her so far during the interview, who according to her bills number at least 15. She has donated food, toys and a pantry for the cats, as well as free care from a private veterinary center.

The poor feeling and vomiting of the Konrad cat traveling inside the jacket is a cause for concern. It should be surveyed, but Višnevsk can’t afford it yet.

Ljalja Višnevska has donated food and supplies to her cats.

Visnevskan will have to change soon, as Lystimäki has sold its apartment and it will have to be emptied for new residents. He is currently looking for a new place to stay.

VisNevska has applied for temporary protection in Finland. He has been looking for jobs by posting on Facebook. As a result, one hotel has been tentatively offered as soon as the work permit papers are in order.

“Now the most I look forward to is getting to work, getting my first salary and being able to pay for Konrad’s reconnaissance. That’s number one. ”

Read more: Pets arriving with refugees from Ukraine are feared to irreversibly change Finnish berry picking

Read more: “I was ashamed to be a Finnish official” – Ukrainian refugees are transported from municipalities up to a hundred kilometers to apply for a temporary residence permit

Read more: How is the Ukrainian animal? Mari Harju wanted to do something for the pets, and then the sincere Helpers stepped forward