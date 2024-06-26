Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Refugees | A sad change can now be seen in those who fled the war to Finland

June 26, 2024
in World Europe
Olesja Dišchenko, who fled the war in Ukraine, sees her future in Finland and wants to be understood. As the war has dragged on, the motivation of more and more Ukrainians to study Finnish has grown.

Homeland for many Ukrainians, returning always seems like a more distant option as the war drags on, which is why Ukrainian refugees have started planning their future in Finland.

Teacher at Turku’s Finnish-speaking working class Marina Kolomainen says that he has noticed that the changed image of the future has increased the motivation of Ukrainians to study the Finnish language.

