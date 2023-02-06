Bremerhaven, Gera, Chemnitz: Relative to the population, many Ukrainians end up in medium-sized German cities with more relaxed housing markets. An exception is in Baden-Württemberg.

Bremerhaven-Lehe is one of the neighborhoods where Ukrainians can easily find housing. Image: Michael Bahlo/dpa

APeople fleeing Ukraine particularly often move to medium-sized German cities, where they find relatively relaxed housing markets. According to a study by the market research institute Empirica Regio, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke media group, medium-sized cities such as Hof, Schwerin, Gera, Chemnitz, Bremerhaven, Halle an der Saale and Baden-Baden are particularly popular with Ukrainian refugees relative to the total population.

In contrast to the large metropolises – which are most in demand among the general population – the refugees in many medium-sized cities find relatively relaxed housing markets. In Chemnitz, for example, the vacancy rate was 9.0 percent in 2021. Schwerin (8.3 percent), Gera (7.7 percent) and Halle an der Saale (7.5 percent) also had comparatively high vacancy rates.

Special case Baden-Baden

In Baden-Baden, however, the vacancy rate was already low in 2021 at just 1.3 percent. In the city there is “already a large group of people with Russian and Ukrainian citizenship. In this respect, it can be assumed that network effects play a major role,” Empirica Regio Managing Director Jan Grade told the Funke newspapers.