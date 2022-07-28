Ukrainian refugees whose partners have stayed behind in the war-torn country will soon be able to receive childcare benefits here if they work. To this end, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment has published an amendment to the law.

Since 1 April, refugees from the Eastern European country can participate in the labor market with us. The Ukrainians benefit from an exemption from the obligation for employers to arrange work permits for people from countries outside the EU.

Many Ukrainian families who came to the Netherlands this year as a result of the war are mainly women with children: their partner has stayed behind because of military service. This group is currently not entitled to childcare allowance.

Combining work and care

The cabinet wants to change that, so that these women will soon be able to combine work and care for children. But then the law would have to be amended, because it now explicitly states that parents with a partner outside the EU cannot claim support.

As a result of the planned change, all parents with a partner outside the EU can now receive childcare allowance. According to experts, in practice this will not lead to frequent use of this arrangement by people from countries other than Ukraine, due to the strict conditions.

The ministry expects that the expenditure on childcare allowance will be approximately 28 million euros higher in 2022 as a result of the amendment to the law. This comes from jars that are there because of the crisis in Ukraine.

If the law has been amended, entitlement to the scheme with retroactive effect is possible from 4 March.