Refugee Mukhin: Ukrainian Armed Forces robbed houses in New York in DPR

Refugee Yuri Mukhin, evacuated from the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), spoke about the theft of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He shared this in a conversation with RIA News.

The agency’s interlocutor noted that Ukrainian servicemen entered the houses of local residents who had left the village and took away the things they had left behind. In particular, they took away clothes, which they then handed over to second-hand stores.

At the same time, according to Mukhin, those who remained in the village tried to prevent the soldiers from plundering the houses. For example, they turned on the lights and mowed the grass to create the appearance that someone was living there. “We knew that if they moved in, that would be it, there would be no house,” the refugee shared.