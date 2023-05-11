After hours of negotiations, the federal and state governments agreed at the refugee summit: the federal government will provide an additional billion euros for the care of refugees. However, a fundamental decision is still pending.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of the Interior Bernd Kroesser and Head of the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt at the “Refugee Summit” in Berlin Image: Reuters

BAt a top-level meeting in the Chancellery, and countries have provisionally agreed on a new distribution of the burden of refugee costs. This was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the meeting with the prime ministers of the federal states on Wednesday evening in Berlin. According to this, the federal government will pay one billion euros more for the states and municipalities for the year 2023 because of the increased number of refugees. “Our country is facing a major challenge,” said Scholz at the final press conference in the Chancellery.

In November, a regular conference of prime ministers will then discuss how the system can be further developed in the long term, as Scholz added. A working group is to submit further proposals by then. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil said the meeting went better than expected. When asked about the distribution of financial burdens, the SPD politician said he understood that the federal government had to be restrictive because of the budget. However, the federal states also see the burdens on the municipalities. The positions between the federal and state governments are therefore not yet identical.

Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner originally said that the federal government could no longer pay. The federal states had called for a “breathing system” in which the allocations from the federal government should depend on the actual number of newly arriving asylum seekers. The main background to the debate is that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) registered 101,981 asylum applications in the first four months of this year. That is 78 percent more than in the previous year.