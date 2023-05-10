Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the beginning of the federal-state summit in the Federal Chancellery. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Consultations on accommodation and care for the refugees begin in the Chancellery. The demand from the states to the federal government is clear: more people to be cared for require more money.

Berlin – Representatives of the federal government and the heads of government of the federal states began consultations in the Chancellery on Wednesday about the consequences of the sharp increase in the number of refugees and asylum seekers over the past year. The main point of contention between federal, state and local authorities is the financing of their accommodation, care and integration.

The federal government referred in advance to the billions in contributions it had already made. The states are calling for a system in which federal payments automatically increase when more people come into the country who need to be cared for.

In the first four months of this year, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees received 101,981 asylum applications. This is an increase in the number of applications by around 78 percent compared to the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, the main countries of origin have been Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.

“The chancellor must now make the issue a top priority”

After an internal discussion between the states before the meeting in the Chancellery, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) emphasized that, given the fluctuating number of refugees, a system is needed that is based on how many people actually need to be cared for. “Planning security for the municipalities is absolutely necessary,” said the head of government. The federal government is currently only providing a lump sum that is independent of the recent increase in the number of refugees.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) called for the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “The chancellor must now make the issue a top priority, take responsibility and show leadership,” he said after the prime ministers’ meeting. There must be permanent, fair and reliable financing of the costs and better management of migration. Because the federal government decides how to control immigration, it also has to bear financial responsibility for the consequences.

In addition to Scholz, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) also took part in the talks in the Chancellery on behalf of the federal government. dpa