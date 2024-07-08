Home page World

Fire in refugee accommodation. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

There is an explosion in a refugee shelter in Buchholz in der Nordheide. The building burns. One person dies and a police officer is seriously injured.

Buchholz – A person died and a police officer was seriously injured in a serious fire in a refugee shelter in Buchholz in the Nordheide. The officer suffered severe burns, a fire department spokesman said. A policewoman and an employee of the shelter in the Harburg district were also injured. A lifeless person was found in the building – it is not yet clear who this person is.

Initially, there were “indications of a fire hazard” in the morning, according to a police statement. Two officers and two employees of the accommodation then noticed the smell of petrol in the building. Suddenly there was an explosion. The accommodation caught fire.

Around 150 emergency personnel rushed to the asylum seekers’ accommodation on Bremer Strasse in the middle of the day. The operation is not over yet. dpa