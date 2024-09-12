The traffic light coalition and the Union did not hold back when it came to apportioning blame for the failure of a grand coalition to limit illegal migration. Predictions also differ as to what effect the measures now being supported solely by the coalition will have. It remains to be seen who has a more realistic view of their chances of success. Perhaps the election result in Brandenburg will give an indication of what Germans think of the decisions that the Scholz government presented as a turning point in refugee policy – also with a view to this election and the federal election next year.